Microsoft’s (MSFT) AI Power Play Trumps Ongoing Tariff War

Big tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) is investing aggressively in AI, not just as a feature, but as a core strategy across all business units. In a world where computing power is becoming the new oil, Microsoft is positioning itself as a digital refinery and pipeline. While short-term costs are associated with this transition, namely, some margin compression due to ballooning capital expenditures, these are calculated as necessary steps. This company has the vision, leadership, and financial muscle to ride out geopolitical shifts, tariff waves, and competitive threats. I remain confidently bullish on MSFT stock under the current circumstances.

AI Is Microsoft’s Future

AI is being embedded into every layer of Microsoft’s offerings, from Azure to the chips powering the data centers to enterprise productivity suites and even consumer-facing tools. The strategy is clear: the more integrated AI becomes, the stickier the Microsoft ecosystem becomes, and the harder it becomes for customers to switch.

We’re already seeing this play out in Microsoft’s financials. In its most recent quarter, cloud revenue jumped 21% year-over-year to $41 billion, primarily driven by rising demand for AI workloads on Azure. CEO Satya Nadella openly said he expects “exponentially more” demand as AI becomes more accessible. This isn’t hype—it’s grounded in strong numbers and solid forecasts.

And they’re not just talking the talk. Microsoft invested $22.6 billion in capital expenditures in FYQ2 2025—an all-time record. Nearly all of it went toward AI infrastructure, including data centers. That figure is part of a broader, almost surreal, $80 billion commitment for AI-focused capital expenditures this fiscal year.

Margins Are Under Pressure—For the Right Reasons

Of course, you can’t drop that kind of money without feeling it somewhere. Microsoft’s cloud gross margins have slipped slightly—down to about 70% from 72% a year ago—as AI infrastructure eats into short-term returns. Company-wide operating margins have also taken a minor hit due to these expenses and the broader buildout of computing power.

Main Street Data showing MSFT’s cloud revenue growth since 2020

Far from being a sign of weakness, Microsoft has always balanced bold investment with discipline. Despite these headwinds, high-margin software products like Office, Dynamics, and LinkedIn continue to support overall profitability. In other words, they’re funding their future with today’s cash flows. As an investor, I’d rather see that than a company clinging to margins while competitors build the next wave.

What Microsoft’s Leadership Says

Earlier this month, Microsoft marked its 50th anniversary with a major CNBC interview featuring Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella. Unsurprisingly, AI dominated the conversation. Gates remarked that he was stunned that more policymakers aren’t talking about AI, given how transformative it will be. For him, this is a bigger leap than the PC revolution. All three leaders agreed that AI will define the next chapter of Microsoft’s legacy.

Nadella made a particularly compelling case for why Microsoft is leaning so hard into AI. “In the next twenty-five or fifty years, the world will need more computing power,” he said. That simple but profound insight is guiding Microsoft’s investment thesis to build the AI backbone now and reap the dividends for decades. He also emphasized the importance of staying adaptable to geopolitical or economic conditions.

Main Street Data shows MSFT’s operating income growth, including segment split

And that’s no small thing in today’s climate. The conversation eventually turned to tariffs, precisely the new U.S. trade policies dubbed “Liberation Day” tariffs under President Trump’s second term. Ballmer didn’t mince words: “As a Microsoft shareholder, I’m not happy with this.”

He explained that these tariffs create a fog of uncertainty, making it hard for businesses and consumers to plan. That unpredictability, he warned, “causes real pain to people.” Still, the trio was aligned that AI is the company’s North Star. Microsoft is committed to leading the AI race and is prepared to absorb short-term shocks to do so.

Navigating Tariffs and Global Risks

Despite the political noise, Microsoft is already adapting to Western demands to diversify away from China due to geopolitical concerns. As early as 2020, Microsoft began shifting production of its Surface devices to Vietnam, and by 2024, suppliers like Foxconn (FXCOF) were building advanced AI server hardware for Microsoft in Mexico. In other words, Microsoft has been planning ahead.

There’s also a decent chance that the company will secure some form of exemption or relief if the tariffs create severe hardship. Governments often make carve-outs for critical technologies, especially when large, strategically important employers are involved. Microsoft fits that profile. On the sales side, Microsoft’s market reach is broadly diversified—in FY2024, revenue was roughly split between the U.S. and all other countries, with no single foreign country accounting for over 10% of sales.

Is Microsoft a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

It’s not just me who’s feeling optimistic. On Wall Street, Microsoft currently enjoys a Strong Buy consensus rating. Of 36 analysts, 32 rate it a Buy, with four Holds and not a single Sell. The average MSFT price target is $499.10, which implies ~35% upside from current levels.

Wall St. targets seem achievable—and perhaps even a bit conservative—assuming macroeconomic conditions don’t deteriorate. Microsoft could easily surpass those projections if the U.S. forms a trade bloc with allies and manages to skirt prolonged disputes with China. AI is just beginning its monetization curve, and Microsoft is leading the charge.

AI Stocks Like MSFT Promise Outsized Returns

Microsoft is doing what great companies do: reinvesting aggressively in its future. Yes, margins are under some pressure, and yes, geopolitical risks loom. However, in every earnings report, interview, and strategic move, one thing is clear—AI is the future, and Microsoft intends to own it. Microsoft has the leadership, vision, and financials to navigate short-term volatility while building for the long term.

