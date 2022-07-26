tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Microsoft Will Shine Through the Macro Clouds, Says Top Analyst

Story Highlights

As macro concerns pile up, it remains to be seen how Microsoft will rise to this challenge. However, top-rated analyst Daniel Ives, with a 56% success rate, remains optimistic about this stock.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have declined 22.7% this year because of a broader market sell-off that saw an erosion in valuations for many stocks in the technology sector. Currently, the stock is hovering near its 52-week low of $241.51 with a closing price of $258.83 on Monday, July 25.

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives continues to be bullish about this technology bellwether with a Buy rating and believes that MSFT will weather the macro clouds well.

Microsoft is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 results on July 26. Let us look at the reasoning behind analyst Ives’ upbeat outlook on the stock.

Microsoft’s Q4 Outlook

Last month, Microsoft lowered its guidance for Q4, citing a stronger dollar. Accordingly, the company expects to generate revenues in the range of $51.94 billion to $52.74 billion, versus its earlier estimate of generating revenues between $52.40 billion and $53.20 billion.

Analysts are expecting the technology giant to generate revenues of $52.37 billion at the higher end of its updated outlook for Q4.

Microsoft now expects its diluted earnings to range between $2.24 per share and $2.32 per share, up from the earlier guidance in the range of $2.28 per share to $2.35 per share. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Microsoft’s diluted earnings to come in at $2.29 per share.

By Ives’ estimate, Microsoft should still be able to hit the “overall headline numbers of $52.6 billion and $2.30 (diluted earnings per share) with the possibility of a slight upside given the cloud strength we picked up.”

Strength in Microsoft Azure’s Business

The top-rated analyst’s channel checks have indicated that Azure is growing at a rate of approximately 46% year-over-year, on a constant currency basis, and around 43%, accounting for exchange rate fluctuations.

Ives believes that MSFT’s performance in the cloud and commercial bookings business will be the key to “the stock’s performance, in our opinion, moving forward.”

The analyst anticipates that currently, around 44% of enterprise workloads have migrated to the cloud, and this workload migration could be 70% by 2025. Ives expects that this trend could help MSFT tide over the near-term macroeconomic headwinds.

Moreover, according to Ives, Microsoft’s Azure and cloud migration appear “robust” and should grow above 40% next year.

Dismissing the macro volatility, Ives stated, “We believe 85%–90% of major cloud projects are already green-lighted for MSFT into the next year, which gives a very high level of visibility and confidence around cloud commercial growth.”

Wall Street’s Take on MSFT

The analyst has a price target of $340 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 30.6% at current levels.

Microsoft also scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 29 Buys and one Hold from other Wall Street analysts besides Ives. The average Microsoft price target of $342.51 implies an upside potential of 32.3% at current levels.

Bottom Line

It appears that even with the current macroeconomic volatility, Wall Street analysts’ bullish stance indicates that they expect the company’s Azure cloud business will help it sail through the uncertainty.

Microsoft scores a nine out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is highly likely to outperform the market.

The TipRanks Smart Score system is a data-driven, quantitative scoring system that analyses stocks on eight major parameters and comes up with a Smart Score ranging from 1 to 10. The higher the score, the more likely the stock will outperform the market.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Market NewsNews Bites: What Does the Week Ahead Hold for Investors?
17h ago
AAPL
MSFT
Now, Microsoft Freezes Open Job Roles
MSFT
Microsoft: A Quality Pick Even in a Different Environment, Says Deutsche Bank
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Market NewsNews Bites: What Does the Week Ahead Hold for Investors?
17h ago
AAPL
MSFT
Market NewsNow, Microsoft Freezes Open Job Roles
4d ago
MSFT
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicrosoft: A Quality Pick Even in a Different Environment, Says Deutsche Bank
4d ago
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

What Is Going on With Weber Stock?
WEBR
WWE Announces New Co-CEOs, Shares Pop 8%
WWE
Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future
BP
CVX
Exela Stock Nosedives More Than 30% on Reverse Stock Split
XELA
AutoCanada’s Preliminary Results Forecast High Q2 Revenue Growth; Shares Fall
Gevo Wins SAF Deal with American Airlines worth $2.75B
GEVO
Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Shares Rose 11.4%
HCA
NextEra Energy’s Upbeat Q2 Earnings Lifts Investors’ Sentiment
NEE
Tesla to Tap Tax Dollars to Open EV Supercharger Network
TSLA
Intel Teams Up with MediaTek for Chip Manufacturing
INTC
More Market News >