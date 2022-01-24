Microsoft Stock Holds Promise Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Microsoft Stock Holds Promise Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

Folks, it’s time to close the stock market; shares of Microsoft (MSFT) are – whisper it – down 15% this month.  

With the tech giant due to report Q2FY22 results (December quarter) on Tuesday (January 25, AMC), can normal order be restored with the help of a decent display?

Whether it helps to propel shares forward, according to Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy “another strong performance” is on the way. “We believe IT spending, and the Digital Transformation and shift to the cloud trends remained strong in the December quarter,” the analyst said.

Abernathy anticipates FQ2 revenue will hit $50.72 billion, which is higher than the FactSet consensus estimate of $50.64 billion and also veers toward the high end of the company’s guidance of $50.15-$51.05 billion. The analyst expects operating margins of 41.4%, around the same as consensus at 41.1% and guidance of ~41.0%. On the bottom-line, Abernethy calls for Non-GAAP EPS of $2.31, the same as the Street’s forecast and right at the top end of the “implied guidance,” which had $2.25-$2.31.

Looing head to FY22, Abenerthy “continues to expect” revenue growth of 17.8% which is also above the Factset consensus growth estimate of 16.7%.

Microsoft has been busy on the M&A front and following completion of the final regulatory hurdles and UK review – due in the spring – the analyst anticipates the ~$20 billion Nuance deal to close. The acquisition should “double Microsoft’s TAM in the healthcare vertical” to $500 billion, although Abernethy has not factored in any anticipated revenue from the new addition into his model yet. The analyst also does not anticipate finding out any more details regarding the the proposed $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard deal at the moment.

All in all, there’s no change to Abernethy’s Buy rating or $349 average target. The implication for investors here? Upside of 21% from current levels. (To watch Abernethy’s track record, click here)

Over the past 3 months, 28 analysts have reviewed MSFT’s prospects, of which one remains on the fence, but all other are positive, providing the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. Going by the $372.92 average price target, shares are expected to be changing hands for a 26% premium a year from now. (See Microsoft stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.