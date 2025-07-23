Microsoft Stock: A GenAI Winner Poised for More Success, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Microsoft Stock: A GenAI Winner Poised for More Success, Says Morgan Stanley

Microsoft Stock: A GenAI Winner Poised for More Success, Says Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will be joining the June quarter earnings shenanigans next week, with the tech giant set to report FQ4 results next Wednesday (July 30). Sentiment around the company appears positive right now, with the stock currently sitting a hair away from the all-time high reached just last week.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

There’s no reason for that sentiment to shift, appears to be the opinion of Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss, an analyst ranked amongst the top 2% of Wall Street stock experts.

That’s because Weiss thinks Microsoft looks “poised to yield across a broadening swathe of its GenAI investments and solution sets,” which should help drive market share gains and sustained growth. Coupled with the company’s continued strong discipline on operating expenses, Weiss is increasingly confident in the company’s ability to deliver a solid total return in the mid-to-high teens over the coming years. “On the back of this conviction,” says the 5-star analyst, “we see an attractive risk/reward for this GenAI winner.”

In FQ3, Microsoft beat expectations across all segments, delivering a 2% revenue beat with no signs of macro-driven demand weakness. Azure grew 35% in constant currency – well above the 31% expected – and accelerated by four points quarter-over-quarter. The FQ4 guide topped revenue estimates, with Azure expected to maintain 34–35% growth, and EPS in line with consensus.

Weiss thinks that Azure growth of ~36% i(n constant currency) in FQ4 with a 34-35% cc Q1 Azure guide “likely keeps this key revenue growth driver in good standing and sets up Microsoft well for double-digit total revenue growth in FY26.” An opex rise in the low-to-mid single-digit range could help offset any gross margin pressure and support double-digit operating income growth in FY26.  

Weiss says channel partners “sounded positive” about Azure’s CQ2 performance and outlook, citing strong momentum in cloud migrations and “Azure AI penetration.” Recent changes to Microsoft’s partner incentive structure appear to have improved “go-to-market execution” across the board, including non-AI services, helping drive stronger uptake through the company’s scalable sales approach known as ‘Scale Motion.’ “All in,” Weiss said, “our conversations pointed to solid performance on both AI and non-AI Azure, as Azure continues to be positioned well according to partners, with robust willingness from end-users to invest in cloud deployments/migrations across upper mid-market/enterprise organizations, as well as incremental interest around the company’s AI partnerships – particularly OpenAI Services.”

So, what does this all ultimately mean for investors? Weiss maintained an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating along with a $530 price target, implying the shares will post growth of 6% in the months ahead. (To watch Weiss’s track record, click here)

Most of Weiss’s colleagues are thinking along the same lines; 30 others join him in the bull camp while an additional 3 Holds can’t detract from a Strong Buy consensus rating. The forecast calls for one-year returns of 10%, considering the average target clocks in at $550.63. (See Microsoft stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement