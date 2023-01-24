Microsoft Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Microsoft Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

And… enter the giants. Earnings season for the stock market titans kicks off this week and following the end of Tuesday’s (Jan 24) trading action, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will step up to deliver results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (December quarter).

With macro worries now moving beyond Microsoft’s more cyclical segments such as gaming and advertising and into enterprise-focused lines like Azure, Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok notes that “sentiment has become more cautious.”

“We remain confident in our estimates, which were on the lower side of consensus entering the quarter,” said the analyst, “but are taking a slightly more cautious approach to modeling F2H23 given what we expect is a persistent sluggish macro backdrop.”

Marok is calling for revenue of $52.968 billion, although the EPS forecast has been lowered from $2.29 to $2.17.

The biggest “wildcard” to keep an eye on is Azure. Marok is looking for 30% year-over-year growth, a forecast for which he remains “cautiously optimistic.” While Marok believes the cloud model’s “flexible element” might point to “further spending consolidation from on-premise under macro duress,” the analyst also highlights the fact that as the majority of such big deals require long-term commitments, due to the current macro backdrop these “might be difficult to secure.”

Indeed, the macro backdrop is hard to avoid right now, something Microsoft is evidently fully aware of given the company recently announced a 5% cull to the workforce – roughly 10,000 employees will be losing their jobs by March 2023. The layoffs amount to the second biggest in Microsoft’s history (behind only the 18,000 reduction taken in 2014 as part of the job cuts in Nokia’s Devices and Services business). Marok expects most of the cuts to come from the More Personal Computing (MPC) segment with Marok anticipating only “under-performers” will lose their Azure jobs due to the company needing to stay ahead of the curve in tech and make sure Google – who are apparently finding it difficult to recruit for Google Cloud – does not end up acquiring the talent.

“The move, while surprising in its scale given MSFT’s relatively lower exposure to macro than many Big Tech peers,” notes Marok, “shows a commitment to margin defense despite top-line shakiness.”

All told, Marok stays with an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating to go along with a $280 price target. The figure suggests shares will climb 15% higher over the coming months. (To watch Marok’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street are down with Marok’s take. While 2 analysts stay on the sidelines and one recommends to Sell, all 25 other analysts join him in the bull camp, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The experts see the shares adding ~16% in the months ahead, considering the average target stands at $282.16. (See Microsoft stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MSFT

AAPL, MSFT Revealed as Top Picks by Wedbush
Market NewsAAPL, MSFT Revealed as Top Picks by Wedbush
7h ago
CRM
AAPL
MSFT Confirms Multi-Billion Investment in ChatGPT Maker OpenAI
MSFT
Citadel’s Bets Brought in Heavy Returns in 2022
AAPL
META
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

AAPL, MSFT Revealed as Top Picks by Wedbush
Market NewsAAPL, MSFT Revealed as Top Picks by Wedbush
7h ago
CRM
AAPL
MSFT Confirms Multi-Billion Investment in ChatGPT Maker OpenAI
Market NewsMSFT Confirms Multi-Billion Investment in ChatGPT Maker OpenAI
10h ago
MSFT
Citadel’s Bets Brought in Heavy Returns in 2022
Market NewsCitadel’s Bets Brought in Heavy Returns in 2022
11h ago
AAPL
META
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >