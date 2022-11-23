Michael Burry Doubling Down on GEO Stock (NYSE:GEO) — Why It Matters

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Michael Burry Doubling Down on GEO Stock (NYSE:GEO) — Why It Matters

Story Highlights

Investor Michael Burry recently disclosed his fund’s holdings, showing that he has a large stake in GEO stock. This makes the stock worth looking into, considering how well-known he is for making bold predictions.

Hedge funds recently released their latest 13F filings, and one of the most headlined transactions was that of Michael Burry doubling down on his GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) position. He also added five other stocks to Scion Asset Management’s portfolio, but GEO is by far the largest holding, occupying just under 38% of the fund’s public-equity holdings. Up until the prior quarter, GEO was actually the fund’s sole equity holding. Thus, considering how selective Mr. Burry is with his stock picking, this has made me and other investors wonder if the upside Mr. Burry sees is indeed as big as his conviction of the stock appears to be.

In any case, let’s go over what’s the deal with GEO stock and why Michael Burry’s shareholding is a solid stamp of approval, given the concerns surrounding the company. However, let me first disclose that for ethical reasons (see below), I am neutral on the stock.

GEO is Navigating Its Challenges Well

GEO stock has been under heavy pressure over the past few years. It may have recovered over the past year, but shares are still trading roughly 70% below their 2017 levels. This is due to several challenges the company is undergoing. Nevertheless, the company has navigated these challenges quite skillfully, which in my view, is the biggest reason Mr. Burry has been increasingly bullish on the stock. Let’s examine.

The main hardship that GEO is facing surrounds its very business model and the public backlash as a result of it. The company makes its money by providing secure facilities, processing centers, and prison space to government agencies. It’s not the most ethical way to build shareholder value; nevertheless, that’s what GEO does.

Challenge #1: Lack of Bank Financing

With public backlash growing in recent years, all major banks had decided to cut ties with private prison companies by the end of 2019. Now, keep in mind that as a Real Estate Investment Trust, access to bank financing makes for a critical component of GEO’s growth prospects. In response, GEO, which at the time was known among investors for its massive dividend yield, decided to suspend its dividend.

As shown above, no dividends have been paid since Q1 2021, and while the suspension caused a massive sell-off at the time, it has been proven to be the right decision. This is because, besides allowing the company to deleverage faster, it also means that GEO will now be able to self-fund its growth, compensating for the lack of bank financing.

Challenge #2: Biden’s Order to Stop Private Prison Contract Renewals

The second challenge that GEO got to face was last year’s executive order signed by President Biden, in which he directed the Justice Department to refuse to renew contracts with privately-operated, for-profit prisons. Of course, this news spooked GEO investors.

However, GEO appears to be somewhat ducking this executive order thus far. Firstly, this order does not affect facilities GEO manages on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Additionally, GEO has started to evade the order by engaging in intergovernmental service agreements with counties which then contract directly with the federal government for detention services.

Thus, so far, renewals have been quite strong. In Q3, for instance, GEO successfully renewed two managed-only contracts in its Secure Services segment. In Florida, its contract for the 1,948-bed South Bay Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility was renewed for a two-year term, while in Arizona, GEO renewed its contract for the Phoenix West correctional and rehabilitation facility, which features around 500 beds. The contract has a five-year term.

Is GEO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Although The GEO Group is a relatively popular stock, it lacks complete institutional ownership and analyst coverage due to its business model, as mentioned earlier. Nevertheless, based on a single buy rating, the stock has earned a Moderate Buy rating, with a $15.00 price target, which suggests around 43% upside potential from the stock’s current levels.

Michael Burry’s Stamp of Approval on GEO Stock

The two major challenges we just went over pose an existential threat to GEO. However, given that management has handled the situation with sustenance, combined with the fact that shares appear quite cheap, it’s easy to see why Mr. Burry has doubled down to the stock.

Since the dividend cut, GEO has reduced its long-term debt by more than 33% to $1.96 billion. Is the company still heavily indebted? Yes, but considering that management expects GEO to generate adjusted EBITDA between $527.0 million and $533.5 million, that means two things.

Firstly, deleveraging will continue to be swift, and secondly, the stock trades at around 2.5x its forward adjusted EBITDA, which makes it a deep value play. Once long-term debt starts falling below $1 billion, you will have a very profitable company able to return to massive dividend payments and, thus, dividend yields if the stock doesn’t appreciate.

It is in that “eventual” stock price appreciation that Mr. Burry is most likely betting on, and his latest increase in his GEO positions precisely the vote of confidence the stock has been in need of for quite some time now.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on GEO

Follow the Stock Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry
Market NewsFollow the Stock Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry
9d ago
CXW
GEO
GEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
GEO
GEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
GEO
More GEO Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on GEO

Follow the Stock Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry
Market NewsFollow the Stock Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry
9d ago
CXW
GEO
GEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyGEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
9d ago
GEO
GEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyGEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
14d ago
GEO

Latest News Feed