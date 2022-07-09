META Stock: Highly Attractive, but Not Because of the Metaverse

Meta Platforms stock has been down and out as investors sour on the firm’s metaverse ambitions. With a solid product to counter TikTok and new AI features that could reverse declining DAUs, the stock seems too cheap to ignore.
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.