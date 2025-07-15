tiprankstipranks
Meta Stock: BofA Lays Out Why Zuckerberg’s Threads Post Has “Significant Implications” for Investors

Meta Stock: BofA Lays Out Why Zuckerberg's Threads Post Has "Significant Implications" for Investors

Meta (NASDAQ:META) is doubling down on its AI ambitions with an aggressive expansion of its compute infrastructure. In a recent post on Threads, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company is building multiple multi-gigawatt data centers to support its long-term AI roadmap. Among these, a 1GW “supercluster” called Prometheus is slated to go live in 2026, while a larger-scale initiative, Hyperion, is targeting at least 5GW of compute capacity by the end of the decade. Zuckerberg framed the effort as a massive bet on AI, stating Meta will be investing “hundreds of billions of dollars into compute to build superintelligence.”

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BofA’s Justin Post, an analyst ranked in the top 1% of Street stock experts, notes that while the post itself was brief, when viewed alongside Meta’s recent acquisitions of Scale AI and Play AI, as well as reports of an aggressive AI hiring push, it carries “significant implications” for investors.

First, the tone of the update – along with encouraging channel checks and positive momentum in WhatsApp advertising – suggests growing confidence in Meta’s medium-term revenue outlook. As a result, Post has lifted his Q2 revenue estimate toward the high end of the guide (by 1% to $45.4 billion) and he is now ahead of consensus for both Q3 and full-year 2026 revenues.

Second, the message reinforces the view that Meta’s AI capex cycle is “far from over,” with more spending likely on the horizon. As a result, the analyst increased his 2026 capex forecast by $6 billion and now estimates that Meta will spend $229 billion on capex from 2025 through 2027. To account for higher AI-related depreciation, much of which will be expensed, Post has also raised R&D expectations.  

Third, the post can also be read as “reaching out to AI talent,” underlining Meta’s commitment to AI innovation and its willingness to invest heavily in that direction.

Fourth, Post believes Meta is moving closer to incorporating AI services into its business model. “We have always expected a marketing services component around messaging, but we think consumer/business subscriptions and licensing deals for Llama are increasingly likely,” the 5-star analyst opined.

Finally, Post thinks this post “further elevates potential returns on AI investment as the top focus area for longer-term investors.” Demonstrating strong returns on AI investment will be key to driving multiple expansion (the stock is trading at 25x Post’s 2026 EPS estimate).

Bottom line, Post maintained a Buy rating on the shares and raised his price objective from $765 to $775, suggesting the stock will gain 7.5% over the coming months. (To watch Post’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, the stock claims an additional 40 Buys and 4 Holds, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the average target clocks in at $735.21, suggesting the shares will stay rangebound for the time being. With this being the case, watch out for further price target hikes or analyst downgrades shortly. (See Meta stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

