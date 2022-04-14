Meta: Negative Digital Ad Trends Merit Lower Price Target, Says RBC

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Meta: Negative Digital Ad Trends Merit Lower Price Target, Says RBC

Wall Street’s favorite game in recent times could be called “lowering estimates,” and RBC’s Brad Erickson thinks it’s time for Meta Platforms (FB) to participate… “again.”

Following SMB (small and medium-sized business) ad agency channel checks, the signs look ominous for FB in the digital ad space. “Digital ad spend decisions remain in flux with many SMBs considering new channels away from FB for the first time and we detected no perceived improvement to FB’s targeting algo or performance,” said the 5-star analyst. “We’d expect some reversion at some point given FB’s audience size and relative scaled conversion advantage, but we see that narrative as unlikely to materialize near-term.”

50% of those surveyed – which albeit is lower than late February’s 60% – are still noticing “ongoing weakness/reductions” to advertisers’ FB spend. To Erickson this implies “downside risk” to current estimates.

It should be noted that prior to Apple’s IDFA changes, FB use to account for 100% of many SMBs’ total ad spend, which shows how the privacy changes have had a negative effect on the company.

In fact, Erickson thinks user privacy has the “potential to be a more persistent overhang.” This pertains to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s keynote at the IAPP (international association of privacy professionals) conference which stressed Apple’s commitment to “comprehensive” user privacy. With this in mind and considering FB’s heavy reliance on 3p data for ad targeting, Erickson believes “concerns of further signal loss beyond what exists today could continue weighing on the social players.”

With all the above as backdrop, Erickson has reduced both the top-and bottom-line estimates for 2022 and 2023. Now the analyst predicts 11%/15% growth and 45.7%/43.7% EBITDA margins, respectively, compared to the previous expectations of 12.6%/15% and 47.6%/46.6%.

The result of which is also a new price target, which is lowered from $245 to $240, implying shares have room for 12% growth over the 12-month timeframe. Erickson’s rating, however, stays an Outperform (i.e., Buy). (To watch Erickson’s track record, click here)

The rest of Wall Street largely buys into what the social giant has to offer. With 32 Buy ratings, 13 Holds, and just one single Sell, the stock receives a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Overall, the average price target remains a buoyant one; at $322.48, the figure suggests share appreciation of 50% in the year ahead. (See FB stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.