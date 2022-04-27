tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Merck Reports Earnings Tomorrow – What Can We Expect?

Merck & Company (MRK) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United States. The healthcare behemoth develops and produces prescription medicines, animal health products, biologic therapies, and vaccines.

The corporation will reveal its Q122 financial results tomorrow, April 28.

Merck is a leader in the healthcare industry. Merck’s Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral tablet to treat COVID-19, has been in high demand since being granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA back in December. Robust demand for the treatment helped the company generate strong fourth-quarter results.

Revenues increased by 24% year-over-year to $13.5 billion in the fourth quarter, while adjusted earnings per share increased by 83.7% to $1.80. Molnupiravir contributed $952 million in the fourth quarter, primarily from the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan.

With a market capitalization of $213.6 billion, the stock has gained around 6% over the past three months. Let’s take a look at how the business is expected to perform in the first quarter.

Q1 Expectations

According to analysts, Merck is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share. The Q1 EPS estimates reflect an increase of about 38% in earnings from the year-ago quarter.

Favorable Macro Environment

The macro-environment appears to be quite favorable for pharmaceutical stocks. Given the current geopolitical upheaval and growing inflation, the financial markets are under a lot of pressure. As a result, investors prefer to invest in solid healthcare stocks like Merck.

Barclays analyst Carter Gould agrees with this sentiment and has presented his positive hypotheses on the healthcare sector. He believes that Q1 prints are “unlikely to disrupt the momentum of macro-driven rotation to larger cap biopharma.”

As a result, Gould maintained a Buy rating on Merck stock and increased the price target to $97 from $94 per share. This implies 14.8% upside potential from current levels.

Wall Street’s Take

The Street is cautiously optimistic about Merck, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and three Holds. At $92.91, the average MRK price target suggests around 10% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

Merck stock appears to be a good pick for investors, with strong profitability growth potential, a strong drugs pipeline, and significant demand for Molnupiravir.

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by YouTube sensation Tom Nash. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure