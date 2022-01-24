Medtronic: FDA Warning Creates Opportunity

Medtronic (MDT) is one of the worlds largest medical device companies. It primarily develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases such as cardiovascular problems and diabetes.

Products include pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools.

The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the U.S. and overseas. International sales account for almost 50% of the company’s total sales.

I am bullish on MDT stock as I believe a return to pre-pandemic level operating results combined with shareholder friendly actions — such as share buybacks and dividend increases — will produce double-digit returns over time.

Recent News

Medtronic had a tough 2021. In December, it received a warning letter from the FDA related to one of its diabetes device manufacturing operations.

This may affect its ability to make and distribute insulin pumps, one of Medtronic’s key products. The warning letter was issued following an inspection during 2021 related to recalls of the MiniMed 600 series insulin infusion pump, and a remote controller device for MiniMed 508 and Paradigm pumps.

The FDA focused on the inadequacy of device quality system requirements at its Northridge, California facility in the areas of risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events.

The company plans to correct these problems using both internal and external resources.

Recent Financial Results

In Q2 2022, the company produced organic revenue growth of 2%. The company’s key Cardiovascular segment grew revenues 3%. This segment includes devices such pacemakers and defibrillation devices.

The Medical Surgical segment was flat organically. This division includes the sales and service of ventilators, which have returned to normal pre-pandemic levels.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.8 billion and EPS was $1.32. The EPS was a 29% increase over the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet, Dividend

As of October 29, 2021, the company had $10.7 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet with total debt of about $25.6 billion.

Medtronic generates substantial free cash flow, which has been in the $5 billion to $6 billion range over each of the last three fiscal years.

The company is considered a Dividend Achiever and has increased its annual dividend for the last 44 years. The current annual dividend is $2.52, which is a yield of approximately 2.32% based on recent prices.

Valuation

Forward EPS estimates for the fiscal year ending April 2023 are approximately $6.15.

Historical P/E ratios for MDT during strong growth periods have been in the 20x-30x range, which indicates upside for the company from current levels.

Company Outlook

Medtronic has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as many elective medical procedures have been delayed, and hospital staffing shortages have also hurt business.

Nonetheless, the company still expects organic revenue growth in the 7%-8% range for the fiscal year ending April 2022. It also recently reiterated its fiscal year non-GAAP EPS guidance in the range of $5.65 to $5.75.

The company’s long-term goals are to deliver double digit shareholder returns. This can be achieved by a return of the overall business to pre-pandemic levels, 5% operating margin improvements, growing the dividend 10% annually, investing heavily in product R&D, and converting operating cash flow to free cash flow at an 80% conversion rate.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, MDT has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buy ratings and seven Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $128.59, the average MDT price target implies 26% upside potential.

