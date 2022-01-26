tiprankstipranks
All News

Medtronic: A Reliable Dividend Growth Stock

Ireland-based Medtronic plc (MDT) is the largest medical technology, services, and solutions company in the world. The company serves healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients in more than 150 countries striving “to contribute to human welfare by the application of biomedical engineering in the research, design, manufacture, and sale of products to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life,” as its founder wrote back in 1960.

Medtronic’s diversified operations and essential solutions have allowed the company to grow consistently for decades while richly rewarding shareholders through growing dividends due to its predictable cash flows. In fact, the company features on the longest dividend growth track records in the world.

Following the stock’s decline from its 52-week highs of ~$135 over the past few months, Medtronic appears to be rather reasonably valued. That said, due to the possibility that the stock sees a further multiple compression in the short term, I am neutral on Medtronic.

Latest Results 

Medtronic’s fiscal Q2 2022 came in rather stable, with revenues reaching $7.8 billion, 3% higher year-over-year. Improved sales were led by

 4%, 1%, 4%, and 2% revenue growth in Medtronic’s Cardiovascular, Medical-Surgical, Neuroscience, and Diabetes segments, respectively.

Adjusted net income came in at $1.8 billion or $1.32 per share, a solid increase versus $1.02 in Q2 2021. Due to the larger-than-expected market effect of the pandemic and healthcare system staffing hurdles during the quarter, which is expected to persist into the second half of Medtronic’s fiscal year, the company now forecasts Fiscal Year 2022 revenue growth of 7-8% on an organic basis. This is less than the prior expectation of approximately 9%.

Management restated its Fiscal Year 2022 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $5.65 to $5.75, including an approximate $0.05 to $0.10 positive effect from foreign currency exchange based on current rates.

The Dividend & Valuation 

One of the most discussed characteristics of Medtronic is the company’s legendary dividend which has increased for over four decades. Specifically, Medtronic is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 44 consecutive years.

Despite such a mature dividend growth record, the company’s latest dividend hike was by an impressive 8.6%. Based on Fiscal Year 2022 EPS of $5.70 according to management’s guidance, Medtronic’s current annual dividend per share of $2.52 implies a payout ratio of around 44%, which should reassure investors of its safety.

Based on the same EPS, the stock is also trading at a P/E of around 18.5, which is close to its historical average. I find Medtronic’s valuation quite reasonable considering the company’s proven qualities throughout the decades. That said, a further multiple compression in the short term is not unlikely in the current environment.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Medtronic has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 11 Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months. At $128.41, the average Medtronic stock prediction suggests 22% upside potential.

Conclusion

Medtronic is a reliable company with an incredibly diversified business model that should continue to produce solid results for decades to come. Dividend growth investors that are looking for healthcare stocks are likely to find Medtronic an appealing buy, though shares are not particularly undervalued at their current levels.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks' Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks' equity insights.

