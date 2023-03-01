Medical Properties Stock (NYSE:MPW): Short Sellers Banking on a Dividend Cut

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Medical Properties Stock (NYSE:MPW): Short Sellers Banking on a Dividend Cut

Story Highlights

Medical Properties is being aggressively targeted by short sellers, who have put forward a compelling case for the stock’s decline. Despite this, betting against the stock may prove to be an expensive gamble, considering its significant yield.

Medical Properties stock (NYSE:MPW) has taken a serious nosedive due to an influx of short sellers who are betting against the possibility of a dividend cut. It’s a risky move that could have significant repercussions but also generate tremendous returns.

Since this narrative has the potential to unfold in either direction, I maintain a neutral stance on the stock.

Why Are Short-Sellers Attacking Medical Properties Stock?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust have attracted a growing short interest, with an increasing number of investors betting against the company’s prospects. Specifically, around 18.4% of the company’s outstanding shares are currently held short, a massive increase from about 5% a year ago, as the company’s worsening financials hint toward a potential dividend cut.

Short interest in the stock had started to accelerate all the way back in April when Hedgeye, an independent investment research and online financial media company, had argued at the time that Medical Properties’ core business is “deteriorating and grossly overvalued in a base case scenario.”

Worries have only grown since, with Medical Properties’ posting underwhelming results through the quarters. And then, last Friday, MPW stock dipped by a notable 5% as Hedgeye reiterated their short call. They stated they believe that the stock is not worth more than $3/share and supported that the dividend payment is “at risk.”

Regarding how the $3/share price target came to be, Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone wrote in a note on Friday:

This calculation includes the impact of cash G&A and capex, but is also generous in that it gives MPW credit for a ~7% return on that incremental capital investment. We believe MPW should reasonably trade several hundred basis points outside of that number, reflecting the inherent risk of its underlying tenant credit.

Do the Shorts Have a Strong Case?

Medical Properties’ short-sellers seem to have a solid argument, given the company’s uncertain financial reporting and deteriorating financial situation, which could jeopardize the dividend. In particular, as was illustrated in the company’s Q4 and full-year 2022 results, Medical Properties tenants are having a hard time paying their rent in full, with the company being forced to write off roughly $112 million in unbilled Prospect (a tenant) rent during the quarter.

The situation became even more concerning, as Viceroy Research recently highlighted that Medical Properties’ management might have been hiding such issues under the carpet. In fact, Medical Properties appears to have concealed past unbilled rent write-offs and impairments through undisclosed sales of equity investments.

A $2.27 million recovery of unbilled rent in 2021 ended up being a $7.23 million write-off and $39 million impairment offset by a gain on the sale of equity investments. Such reporting raises questions regarding management’s honesty in their reporting.

Adding insult to injury, the Q4 earnings call for Medical Properties was a real nail-biter. During the call, analyst Michael Carroll cut right to the chase and asked the management team if Prospect, the troublesome tenant, had paid any rent during the months of January and February.

It was a tense moment when EVP and CFO Steven Hamner gave a frustrating response, simply saying, “No.” This news is particularly disappointing since it seems that the company’s rent collection woes haven’t improved during the time subsequent to the end of Q4.

The 11.6%-Yielding Dividend Raises Stakes for Short Sellers

Medical Properties’ dividend yield has risen to 11.6% following the stock’s nosedive. It undoubtedly implies that the stock is priced for a dividend cut. At the same time, however, it makes for a costly short position.

Note that when somebody shorts a stock, not only are they not entitled to receive the dividends the underlying company pays, but they must, instead, pay it to the lender of the borrowed shares. Therefore, investors who have chosen to short the stock at the current levels are paying a heavy price to do so.

From the bears’ point of view, as we discussed, there is a strong case to be made supporting a dividend cut. It’s also worth noting that Medical Properties has raised its dividend for nine consecutive years and has traditionally done so in each year’s first quarter. However, this time around, the company did not increase its dividend, keeping stable moving into Q1, which could further signal that the company struggles to keep up with it.

From another point of view, Medical Properties could continue paying its dividend in the coming quarters. After all, the Fiscal 2023 FFO/share guidance, albeit the company’s obscure reporting, supports the current rate of quarterly payouts.

In that scenario, short-sellers may struggle to keep paying such high “interest” to sustain their short positions. This could lead to a short squeeze driven by a buying frenzy in an attempt of bears to cover their shorts, which, in turn, would result in shares skyrocketing.

It’s all really speculative, and the stakes are high on both sides.

What is the Price Target for MPW Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, Medical Properties has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. At $15.11, the average Medical Properties stock forecast implies a 50.65% upside potential.

The Takeaway

This story is a real nail-biter, as there are strong arguments for both the bears and the bulls. On the one hand, the bears are making a pretty convincing case, but on the other hand, if Medical Properties can keep paying their dividends, the shorts could be in for a rude awakening.

It’s definitely not a time for faint-of-heart investors to jump in, as this could play out both ways. But make no mistake, there’s a lot at stake here, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how it all plays out!

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust price target lowered to $14 from $17 at Barclays
The FlyMedical Properties Trust price target lowered to $14 from $17 at Barclays
2d ago
MPW
Medical Properties Trust Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
MPW
Medical Properties Trust COO McLean to retire
MPW
More MPW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust price target lowered to $14 from $17 at Barclays
The FlyMedical Properties Trust price target lowered to $14 from $17 at Barclays
2d ago
MPW
Medical Properties Trust Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
Earning ReleasesMedical Properties Trust Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
6d ago
MPW
Medical Properties Trust COO McLean to retire
The FlyMedical Properties Trust COO McLean to retire
6d ago
MPW
More MPW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >