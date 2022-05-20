tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

McDonald’s & Wendy’s Need to Understand that Size Matters

Fast-food behemoths McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) are in the news over misrepresentation of their scrumptious offerings in advertisements.

On Tuesday (May 17th), New York-based Justin Chimienti filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleging that the two burger-makers are fooling consumers by delivering different smaller/shorter-than-advertised cheeseburgers. The lawsuit is seeking class-action status.

The plaintiff alleged that the companies use undercooked patties (beef) to make the burgers appear 15% to 20% larger in their marketing campaigns. Specifically for Wendy’s, the plaintiff said the company cheats on the amount of its burger toppings too.

In the lawsuit, Justin Chimienti cited his personal experience with McDonald’s Big Mac and Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger and supported the matter through a pictorial comparison of the advertised and delivered burgers of both the companies.

While the two burger giants refrained from commenting on this matter, the downward movements in their share prices mirrored the market sentiments towards the allegations.

Since May 17th, shares of McDonald’s have slipped 5.2% (from $241.63 to $229). Similarly, Wendy’s stock has declined 6.8% (from $17.62 to $16.42).

Can such lawsuits play hard on these deep-rooted companies? A company-wise synopsis of growth prospects and risks is given below to help investors gauge the matter.

McDonald’s

The $169.4-billion burger-maker operates globally through at least 40,000 franchises and restaurants (data as of Q1 2022 end). It was founded in 1940. Over the past five years, shares of MCD have surged 52.8%.

It believes in serving people from all communities with good quality food. Taking proper care of its employees and the animals engaged in the supply chain are priorities too.

Over the years, the company has strengthened its brand value by serving consumers with delicious menus, often topped with the introduction of innovative products and loyalty programs. It is worth noting here that revenues from its digital channels were $18 billion in 2021 and $5 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Per the TipRanks’ Risk Analysis tool, McDonald’s Ability to Sell category contributes just three risks to the total 25 risks identified for the stock. Further, the breakdown of this category reveals that the company’s exposure to the Sales & Marketing risk is ‘nil’.

According to TipRanks, the analyst community loves MCD and has awarded it a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and six Holds. Also, McDonald’s average price target of $281.07 suggests 22.74% upside potential from current levels.

Wendy’s

Founded in 1969, the company has emerged as one of the most preferred burger brands globally. It operated approximately 7,000 restaurants across nations at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The $3.5-billion burger giant exhibited a marginal growth of 0.6% in the past years.

With solid product offerings and zeal for innovation, the company has created a solid customer base for itself. It believes in further strengthening its brand image and enhancing its revenue growth opportunities, including working on the digital front, acquisition of restaurants, and working on its breakfast dayparts.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the digital businesses of Wendy’s accounted for 10.6% of the company’s global sales.

A look at TipRanks’ Risk Analysis suggests that Wendy’s main risk category is Ability to Sell, contributing eight risks to the total 36 risks identified for the stock. In this category, the company is exposed to three risks related to Sales & Marketing.

The shakiness in the stock is visible from its Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on 11 Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell. Wendy’s price target of $22.65 mirrors 37.94% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that both McDonald’s and Wendy’s have strong footholds in the markets served by them and are working hard to expand their market share. Lawsuits, such as the one discussed above, are unlikely to cause much harm to McDonald’s considering its low-risk profile. On the other hand, Wendy’s risky profile raises concerns.

It will be prudent if McDonald’s and Wendy’s avoid such hiccups to help both customers and investors keep ‘loving’ them.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure