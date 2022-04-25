McDonald’s: Investors Lovin’ It Despite Near-term Challenges

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is one of the leading food service providers in the United States and internationally. It operates through McDonald’s chain of franchises and restaurants in more than 119 countries. Exiting 2021, the company operated 40,031 McDonald’s restaurants (90% were franchised).

The burger-maker has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys and five Holds. It has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score on TipRanks.

In addition, McDonald’s price forecast of $282.21 mirrors 12.81% upside potential from current levels. The stock’s price movement has been impressive with a 7.7% gain recorded in the past year.

Let’s see what is keeping investors interested in McDonald’s.

Impressive Financial Performance

The $185-billion fast-food chain operator reported better-than-expected earnings in three quarters of 2021 but missed the consensus estimate in one.

Consolidated revenues of $23.3 billion in 2021 reflect an increase of 21% from the previous year. Operating income grew 41% driven by higher restaurants sales, low closures of restaurants, and ebbing impacts of the pandemic.

The company’s U.S. comparable sales grew 13.8% from the previous year. This was the seventh consecutive growth recorded in comparable sales by McDonald’s.

Robust Growth Drivers

McDonald’s believes in enriching its customers’ experience by ensuring food quality and a friendly approach to people from all communities. Also, taking good care of its employees and the animals in the supply chain, and contributing to the betterment of the planet (including actions to achieve net-zero level gas emissions by 2050 and building sustainable Happy Meal toys by 2025) are its priorities.

These qualities, along with the company’s huge brand power, and a delicious menu (usually adjusted to keep the taste and preferences of the local people in mind) enhance McDonald’s competitive position in the industry. Its iconic offerings include Chicken McNuggets, French fries, and Big Mac.

Further, strengthening digital channels (generated $18 billion in revenues in 2021), and sound marketing efforts (especially the loyalty programs) are part of the company’s plan to expand its businesses. In March, the company entered into a strategic agreement with Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Per this long-term deal, McDonald’s will use Just Eat Takeaway’s global presence to expand its McDelivery business.

McDonald’s President and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, said, “We enter this new year with a clear focus on creating seamless and memorable customer experiences and harnessing our momentum to drive long-term, sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders.”

Well-Placed for Q1

McDonald’s is slated to release its first-quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022, before the market opens. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $2.18 per share and for revenues is at $5.6 billion.

The aforementioned growth drivers are likely to have impacted McDonald’s results in the first quarter of 2022. Also, the company’s efforts to expand the net restaurant units (if any were added during the quarter) might have aided the top-line results in the quarter. Investments to boost technology and digital capabilities are other tailwinds.

On the flip side, loss of revenue due to suspension of operations in Russia, and inflation in labor and commodity costs are expected to have been spoilsports for the company. Also, forex woes are predicted to have adversely impacted earnings within the $0.05-$0.07 per share range in the quarter.

The positives are likely to have overweighed the negatives in the quarter. The TipRanks Website Traffic tool suggests that visits to the McDonald’s site (corporate.mcdonalds.com) increased 68.74% in the first quarter of 2022 versus the fourth quarter of 2021 and a whopping 304.9% year-to-date in 2022 versus 2021-level.

Positively Skewed Analysts’ Opinions

In the past week, RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril reiterated a Buy rating on McDonald’s with a price target of $287 (14.72% upside potential).

Also, David Tarantino of Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on the company with the price target pegged at $283 (13.12% upside potential).

Another analyst, Peter Saleh of BTIG keeps intact a Buy rating on McDonald’s while lowering the price target to $280 (11.92% upside potential) from $295. He said, “given the current state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it is prudent to model a complete loss of revenue from the region.”

Other Favorable TipRanks’ Data

Per the tools provided by TipRanks, 78% of financial bloggers have a Bullish stance on MCD versus the sector average of 68%.

The Crowd Wisdom tool suggests a Very Positive opinion of MCD. In the past 30 days, 10% of portfolios on TipRanks increased exposure to McDonald’s stock.

Further, Hedge Fund Confidence signal is Very Positive for MCD, evident from a 217.2 thousand increase in the number of MCD shares owned by hedge funds in the last quarter.

Insider’s activities have been impressive with corporate insiders having bought MCD stocks worth $244.2 thousand in the last three months. Insider Confidence Signal is Positive on MCD.

Conclusion

In February, the National Restaurant Association projected the U.S. food service industry to generate revenues of $898 billion in 2022. Incremental jobs in the industry are predicted to be 400,000 in the year and total jobs to be 14.9 million at the end of 2022.

McDonald’s is rightfully loved by investors as it is well-positioned to leverage from the company- and industry-specific tailwinds and effectively deal with the near-term hurdles.

