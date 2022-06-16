tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MMS
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Maximus: Maximised on Insider Buying

Story Highlights

Maximus is seeing a spike in interest from corporate insiders as they have been buying into the stock. However, investors seem to be pessimistic about the stock due to its Q1 earnings. What does this mean for the stock?

In this article:
In this article:
MMS

Maximus (NYSE: MMS) is a provider of government services and was founded in 1975. The company delivers business process management and technology solutions to government agencies around the world.

Interestingly, Maximus has seen heightened insider activity over the past three months.

According to the company’s filings, Maximus’s top executives have been buying the stock. On June 15, Bruce Caswell, the company’s CEO and President, bought 8,300 shares for $60.32 per share. Moreover, John Haley, a Director of the company, also bought 18,000 shares on June 15 at a price of $60.32 per share.

Taken together, these corporate insiders bought shares worth $1.5 million. The TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool indicates that corporate Insiders are positive about the stock, and in the past three months alone, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $2.6 million.

Further, most of these transactions have come in the form of an Informative Buy and Sell (insiders used their own capital to execute these trades).

Q2 Results

Interestingly, investors seem to be pessimistic about the stock as MMS has slid 24.7% this year and 6.3% in the past month alone. This downslide in the stock has been further exacerbated by Maximus’s Q2 results.

Maximus generated revenues of $1.18 billion in Q2, up 22.7% year-over-year, primarily driven by “anticipated contributions from the U.S. Federal Services Segment acquisitions and the U.K. Restart Programme in the Outside the U.S. Segment.”

However, diluted earnings declined to $1.07 per share, adjusting for amortization, versus $1.35 in the same period last year.

On its earnings call, David Mutryn, Maximus’s CFO, said, “Second quarter earnings reflected our expectation for lower earnings caused primarily by delays in our core programs returning to pre-pandemic levels as the COVID response work continues its predicted decline.”

While the company’s management maintained its FY22 revenue guidance to range between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion, it expects diluted earnings on an adjusted basis to be between $3 and $3.50 per share, or from $4.07 to $4.57 per share.

Only one analyst has covered the stock in the past three months. Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale is optimistic about the stock with a Buy rating. The average Maximus price target of $80 implies an upside potential of 32.1% at current levels.

Bottom Line

While Maximus is seeing a high level of interest from corporate insiders, analyst Gesuale is cautiously optimistic about the stock as it is still unclear how the company will be affected by the PHE delay.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX
Qualcomm Wins Appeal Against $1.05B Antitrust Fine in Europe
QCOM
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 16: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Will Baidu Sell its Majority Stake in iQIYI?
BIDU
Caterpillar Says Howdy to Texas
CAT
Crypto Crash: Minerd Cautions Stock Markets Could be Next
CRYPTO STOCKS
What Stirred Market Sentiments for Nucor on Wednesday?
NUE
Tesla Starts Layoffs After Musk’s “Super Bad Economy” Jibe
TSLA
In this article:
MMS

Latest News Feed

Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX
Qualcomm Wins Appeal Against $1.05B Antitrust Fine in Europe
QCOM
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 16: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Will Baidu Sell its Majority Stake in iQIYI?
BIDU
Caterpillar Says Howdy to Texas
CAT
Crypto Crash: Minerd Cautions Stock Markets Could be Next
CRYPTO STOCKS
What Stirred Market Sentiments for Nucor on Wednesday?
NUE
Tesla Starts Layoffs After Musk’s “Super Bad Economy” Jibe
TSLA