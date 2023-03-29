Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q4 Sales

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock: TipRanks Website Traffic Pointed at Upbeat Q4 Sales

Story Highlights

An uptick in Lululemon’s website traffic trends indicated strong top-line results. Remarkably, investors can get hold of this predictive superpower with the help of the TipRanks website traffic tool.

Lululemon Athletica’s (NASDAQ:LULU) revenues in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 increased by 30% year-over-year and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $2.7 billion. This impressive performance of LULU might not have surprised users of TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool.

Our tool provides data about the performance of a company’s website domain, which can be used to predict the upcoming earnings report. Growth in online usage may point to higher sales, while a decline in traffic trends can suggest weak demand and hint at downbeat results.

According to the tool, global visits to lululemon.com climbed by 19.3% in Q4 compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase in website visits can be attributed to a strong holiday shopping season. In addition, the company’s efforts to introduce new products and expand its international presence likely attracted more customers.

Wondering how the current quarter is turning out? Well, a look at Lululemon’s February website traffic trend reveals a 5.8% rise year-over-year. Moreover, management expects net revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion, compared with revenue of $1.6 billion reported in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

Will LULU Stock Go Up?

Following the Q4 earnings release, Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on the stock but increased the price target to $440 from $400. The analyst believes that the reopening of China will support the company’s international revenues. He also thinks that there will continue to be a high demand for Lululemon’s athletic wear.

As a result, Drbul raised the Fiscal 2023 EPS estimate to $11.70 from $11.45.

Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about LULU stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, two Holds, and three Sells. The average price target of $368.68 implies 15.1% upside potential from current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

The company’s new expansion efforts, the opening of new stores in China, efforts to increase brand awareness, and increased penetration in the men’s segment should all expand revenues in the near term. 

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LULU

LULU Races Ahead on Winning Earnings, Forecast
Market NewsLULU Races Ahead on Winning Earnings, Forecast
14h ago
LULU
Lululemon price target lowered to $368 from $394 at Barclays
LULU
Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Earnings Preview: Will Sales Go Up in Q4?
LULU
More LULU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LULU

LULU Races Ahead on Winning Earnings, Forecast
Market NewsLULU Races Ahead on Winning Earnings, Forecast
14h ago
LULU
Lululemon price target lowered to $368 from $394 at Barclays
The FlyLululemon price target lowered to $368 from $394 at Barclays
1d ago
LULU
Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Earnings Preview: Will Sales Go Up in Q4?
Stock Analysis & IdeasLululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Earnings Preview: Will Sales Go Up in Q4?
2d ago
LULU
More LULU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >