Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.31 per share. Revenue came in at $195.5 billion. This was lower than the $200.2 million that analysts were looking for.

The company produced 2,282 vehicles and is on track to meet its target of between 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles for the year.

Shares are slightly lower in after-hours trading.

Is LCID Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

LCID has a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, one Hold, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average LCID stock price target of $18.80 implies 39.47% upside potential.

