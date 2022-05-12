tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Lightspeed Stock Slumps Over 87%, What’s Next?

Lightspeed (TSE: LSPD) continues to trend lower. Shares of this cloud-based commerce-enabling platform provider have crashed over 87% from its 52-week high, wiping out shareholder wealth. 

Last year, a short report from Spruce Point Capital Management triggered the selling in LSPD stock. The challenging macro environment, including sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical conflict, led to a sharp sell-off in growth stocks, including Lightspeed. 

What’s Next 

While the macro environment remains challenging, the massive sell-off in Lightspeed stock indicates that the stock is oversold, especially as the company continues to deliver strong organic revenue growth. 

LSPD’s organic revenue increased by 74% during the last reported quarter.

Moreover, its growing customer base, software adoption, and increasing portion of that GTV (gross transaction volume) being processed through its payments solutions are positives. 

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow remains upbeat about Lightspeed’s prospects and recommends a Buy on its stock. However, Lenschow reduced his price target by 16% due to macro challenges, and tough year-over-year comparisons. 

Bottom Line 

Lightspeed is poised to gain from the ongoing digital shift. Further, its large addressable market, opportunities from the higher payments penetration, growing customer base, and acquisitions bode well for growth. 

However, the macro concerns and fear of a recession could curb the upside in LSPD stock in the short term. 

Nevertheless, Wall Street is optimistic about Lightspeed stock. Its Strong Buy consensus rating is based on three unanimous Buy recommendations. Moreover, due to the significant decline in its price, Lightspeed’s stock price forecast on TipRanks shows strong upside potential.  

The average LSPD price target of C$50.55 implies 146.4% upside potential to current levels.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure