Let’s Unlock 3 Stocks from 5-Star Analyst Quinn Bolton’s Chest

Stock picking is considered both science and art and not everyone can master the balance between the two to generate profitable returns.

Today, in our Expert Spotlight piece, we will highlight one such top Wall Street analyst whose picks have stood head and shoulders above the rest.

New York-based Quinn Bolton has a five-star rating on TipRanks. He is the Managing Director of Equity Research at Needham. His core focus is on the technology sector, specifically the semiconductor space. Bolton has also worked as a Vice-President at Oppenheimer and Executive Director at CIBC World Markets. He is a CFA Charterholder and an alumnus of Stanford University.

The TipRanks Star Ranking is based on an expert’s success rate, the average return generated, and statistical significance that gives higher weightage to a higher number of transactions or recommendations made by an expert.

On the basis of the above-mentioned metrics, Bolton ranks second among the Technology sector analysts. Impressively, he has secured a ranking of four out of 7,931 analysts in the TipRanks universe.

With a success rate of 68%, Bolton has generated an average return of 44.9% over the past year. Further, in terms of relative performance against the S&P 500 and the Technology sector, Bolton’s picks have generated an alpha of 29.2% and 24%, respectively, over the same period.

Bolton’s most profitable pick has been Acm Research (ACMR) between the period of August 19, 2019, and August 19, 2020, generating a mammoth return of 604.1%. Further, the stock continues to remain one of his top picks.

Let’s have a closer look and scrutinize some of Bolton’s top picks that have helped him generate such massive benchmark-beating returns.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry.

The company’s latest quarterly results were upbeat as both earnings and revenue surpassed estimates. Revenues for the quarter stood at $615.1 million, up 66.4% year-over-year and above the consensus estimate of $606.36 million. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at $1.22, up 50.6% year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.20 per share.

Recently, Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $53, which implies upside potential of 57% from current levels.

In the last two years, Bolton has rated UCTT stock 22 times and ensured a success rate of 65%. Further, he has generated an average profit of 31.4% on the stock.

ACM Research is a developer, manufacturer and seller of semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging.

In its latest quarterly results, the company reported solid numbers with both revenue and earnings witnessing robust growth, as compared to the previous year. Revenues for the quarter came in at $95.14 million, which denotes a rise of 108.8% from the prior year. EPS for the quarter stood at $0.81 and witnessed a year-over-year increase of 179.3%

Recently, Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $36, which implies upside potential of 116.4% from current levels.

In the past two years, Bolton has given a total of 21 ratings to ACMR with a success rate of 50%. Moreover, he has generated an average profit of 104.7% on the stock.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR)

Based out of Andover, MA, Vicor Corporation is a designer, marketer and manufacturer of modular power components.

The company’s latest quarterly results were on the weaker side as both revenues and earnings failed to surpass estimates. Net revenues for the quarter stood at $90.3 million, up 7.1% year-over-year. Yet, the figure failed to surpass the consensus estimate of $101 million. EPS for the quarter declined 20% to $0.20 and missed the consensus estimate of $0.45 per share.

Recently, Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $130, which implies upside potential of 115.2% from current levels.

With a success rate of 44%, Bolton has rated VICR stock 20 times in the past two years. He has garnered an average profit of 9.7% on the stock.

Parting Thoughts

With average upside potential of 96.2% from their current levels, Quinn Bolton’s picks can be given some serious consideration by investors looking to deploy their investible capital in these volatile times. Further, taking into account Bolton’s track record, investors can tread his path to pick profitable stocks, especially those who are inclined toward the technology sector.

Making investment decisions can be hard, especially in the prevailing global scenario. To that end, TipRanks’ Expert Center brings together the opinions and transaction activities of the world’s top financial experts, making the investment process simpler, convenient and profitable.