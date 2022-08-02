tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results.

Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore.

“Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY22 guidance to be attainable, we recently lowered our 2H22 forecast and 2023/2024 outlooks to reflect the softening macro environment.”

The short-term issues currently center on the waning demand in PC/CPUs, but Seymore thinks that even Data Center – which has so far been immune to the macro developments – will take a tumble eventually, although AMD’s share gains in the segment will be able to “somewhat offset” the overall anticipated weakness.

Seymore might be heeding caution, but as far as expectations for the quarter go, his are at the high end.

The analyst is calling for revenue of $6.61 billion (up 72% year-over-year), above the mid-point of guidance ($6.3-6.7 billion) and higher than the Street’s $6.53 billion forecast. Likewise for the bottom-line, Seymore is calling for EPS of $1.07, a touch above consensus at $1.05.

For Q3, Seymore expects AMD will guide for revenues of $6.82 billion, amounting to a 58% year-over-year uptick and “in line” with the Street’s forecast of $6.81 billion. Seymore, as does the Street, expects EPS of $1.10.

“Overall,” the analyst wraps up, “heading into a challenging macroeconomic environment we remain encouraged AMD can gain share/grow due to its strong product line-up (and due to weaker competitive pressures in the medium term as its primary competitor attempts to regain its footing).”

That said, with shares are now trading 14% above his recently revised $85 price target and given investors are “less willing to stomach growth names in the current market,” heading into the print, Seymore sticks with a Hold (i.e. neutral) rating. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here)

7 other analysts join the Deutsche Bank expert on the sidelines, but with an additional 18 Buys, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target is far more bullish than Seymore allows; at $127.43, the figure makes room for 12-month gains of 42%. (See AMD stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMD

Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock Jumps 3.1% as Chips Bill Advances; All Eyes on Q2 Results
1d ago
AMD
Why Did AMD Stock Rise 5.5% on Tuesday?
AMD
INTC
Despite Headwinds, AMD Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Analyst
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock Jumps 3.1% as Chips Bill Advances; All Eyes on Q2 Results
1d ago
AMD
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Did AMD Stock Rise 5.5% on Tuesday?
13d ago
AMD
INTC
Stock Analysis & IdeasDespite Headwinds, AMD Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Analyst
19d ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Falls 9% Despite Earnings Beat, High Growth
onsemi Stock Slips Despite Impressive Q2 Results, Upbeat Q3 Guidance
ON
Leading Insider Makes Private Investment in TherapeuticsMD Worth $15M
TXMD
Despite Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Caterpillar Loses Investors’ Interest
CAT
Valvoline Gears up to Divest Global Products Business, Post Q3 Results
VVV
Uber Posts Q2 Beat as Indicated by Website Traffic; Shares Up 12%
UBER
Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
LXRX
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
BA
Estée Lauder in Talks to Buy High-End Luxury Brand Tom Ford
EL
More Market News >