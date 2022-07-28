tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell Amazon Stock Before Earnings?

Earnings season is in full swing — and a range of notable names are lined up to report results today. One worth watching is none other than Amazon (AMZN).

Amazon hasn’t had a great year, with shares falling 27%, as a host of factors, including soaring inflation, ongoing supply chain woes, fears of a recession and rising competition have all taken their toll, and have driven sentiment lower.

Heading into the print, Wedbush’s Michael Pachter expects Amazon to deliver revenue of $121 billion, above the Street’s forecast for $119.4 billion, and right at the top end of the company’s guidance of $116 – 121 billion.

However, while Pachter refrains from making any changes to his forecast, he concedes it “may prove overly optimistic.”

This is because of the aggressive uptick in the U.S. inflation rate, which, amounting to a new four-decade high, surpassed 9% in June. The previous quarter’s average stood at 8%, while it was only 4.8% in the same period a year ago.

Soaring inflation can actually be beneficial to Amazon, given it leads to “higher pricing and marketplace fees.” Yet, the flip side to that is the “sheer magnitude” of inflation seen in the quarter, which Pachter believes “directly led to lower consumer discretionary spending.”

The analyst has the data to back up his claims. “Our belief is supported by the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index, which reported the lowest U.S. consumer sentiment in June since 1952 and was used to help justify a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike in mid-June,” he explained.

Rising inflation along with labor costs are also expected to weigh on the profitability profile, with Pachter believing “incremental costs may be higher than expected, leading to profits at the low end.”

All in all, the analyst maintains an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on Amazon shares, while his $175 price target implies room for ~45% growth over the coming year. (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, there are currently 41 analyst reviews on file and all but one say Buy, naturally leading to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target is only slightly lower than Pachter’s objective; at $171.84, the shares are expected to generate returns of ~42% over the 12-month timeframe. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon’s Ad & Cloud Segments Could Be the Silver Lining in Q2, Says Analyst
12h ago
AMZN
Amazon Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters
AMZN
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 25: What You Need to Know
XLE
XLK
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon’s Ad & Cloud Segments Could Be the Silver Lining in Q2, Says Analyst
12h ago
AMZN
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters
3d ago
AMZN
Market NewsStock Market Today – Monday, July 25: What You Need to Know
3d ago
XLE
XLK
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Why Did Comcast Shares Drop 8.5% Despite Q2 Beat?
Mastercard Posts Upbeat Q2 Results as Cross-Border Spending Increases
MA
Pfizer Posts Q2 Beat; Bottom-Line Surges 92%
PFE
Here’s Why Shell Stock Inched up in Thursday’s Pre-Market Trade
SHEL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
FMS
COUR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 28: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Gelsinger Applauds the Senate on Twitter for Passing the CHIPS Act
INTC
Teladoc Stock Plunges 24% on Mixed Q2 Results, Impairment Charges
TDOC
Minerd Tweets His Observations on Fed’s Future Policy
NDX
SPX
Spirit Finally Says Yes to JetBlue’s Offer
JBLU
SAVE
More Market News >