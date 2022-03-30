Lam Research Stock: Looks Cheap amid Share Stall

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Lam Research Stock: Looks Cheap amid Share Stall

Shares of chip fabrication equipment maker Lam Research (LRCX) have been climbing steadily, now up around 20% from its $469-per-share low hit just weeks ago.

Lam Research stock flopped approximately 36% from peak to trough, but with the broader basket of chip and tech stocks enjoying a sudden relief rally, the recent momentum may be just one of many things to get excited about going into the second quarter.

Lam Research is an incredibly profitable company, with a 17.4 times trailing earnings multiple and 4.6 times sales multiple. It’s a value play with promising long-term tailwinds. Still, the cyclical nature of Lam’s business and medium-term headwinds could overpower the long-term opportunity at hand. In any case, I remain bullish.

Chip Shortage and Tech Reset Weigh

Lam Research plays a massive role in global chip production.

Ironically, Lam’s equipment production capabilities have been negatively impacted by the recent chip shortage. It needs chips to produce the equipment that other firms use to manufacture chips.

A Tough Q2 for Lam Research

With ongoing COVID-induced headwinds weighing down the second quarter, investors have had more than enough opportunity to throw in the towel. Though the second quarter was technically a slight EPS beat, the numbers were nothing to write about, with component delays and other supply chain challenges.

Despite medium-term challenges common to the entire chip industry, I think the long-term fundamentals are little changed. While it’s tough to gauge when recent supply challenges will fully dissipate, there’s no questioning the firm’s role in helping the world out of the global chip shortage.

Next-generation hardware (think 5G-enabled devices, smart vehicles, mixed-reality headsets, and wearables) are more than likely to continue fuelling the need for the latest and greatest chips. With that, the chip makers will need increased capacity. That’s where Lam comes into play as a leading WFE (Wafer Fab Equipment) producer.

Lam Research doesn’t just offer the equipment to fabricate wafers needed for chip production; it provides a wide range of semiconductor services.

In Q2, Lam’s Services revenues were up a respectable 8% on a sequential basis, with total revenues surging 22.3% year-over-year. As firms that Lam serves continue to grapple with the ongoing shortage, the Services segment should help Lam weather the remainder of the storm.

For now, the stock seems like an intriguing value option.

The Cyclical Factor

Given the hefty price tag on its equipment, Lam Research is a far more cyclical way to play the broader semi space. Some discount versus other semi companies seems warranted, but just how much of a discount is the million-dollar question.

With the U.S. yield curve flirting with inversion on Tuesday afternoon, there are cries on Wall Street that we may be running head on into a recession.

Though the U.S. Federal Reserve doesn’t want to hike interest rates in a way to send the economy into a funk, it may have no choice, as it hopes to set in place a soft landing in its fight against inflation.

A high risk of a recession and cyclical stocks are not the best combo. While no recession is guaranteed, one can’t help but keep watch on the recessionary indicator that is the yield curve. If a soft landing or no recession is in the cards, LRCX stock could prove cheap here, as it looks to power through the global chip shortage.

On the flip side, if the Fed can’t soften the blow of the rising-rate environment, Lam Research could prove one of the riskier semi plays right now, fully warranting the discount on its shares.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, LRCX stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 16 analyst ratings, there are 11 Buy recommendations and five Hold recommendations.

The average Lam Research price target is $734.71, implying 31.8% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $550 per share to a high of $869 per share.

Bottom Line on Lam Research Stock

It’s been a turbulent year for Lam Research stock, to say the least. With a healthy balance sheet and solid earnings, the company is well equipped to persevere in a world with slightly higher rates. Supply constraints should linger over the near term, but they should only get better with time.

Yes, there’s some baggage. Still, Lam stock appears to be the epitome of “growth at a reasonable price.”

The real risk, I view, is if rate hikes propel the American economy into a severe recession. If such a scenario happens, those cheap shares of Lam could become even cheaper over the next 18 months. While the light at the end of the tunnel is bright, it’s tough to gauge just how long the tunnel is, with recession risks and pesky COVID supply constraints.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure