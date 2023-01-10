Keep on Buying Amazon Stock, Says Morgan Stanley After 18,000 Job Cuts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Keep on Buying Amazon Stock, Says Morgan Stanley After 18,000 Job Cuts

Amazon’s (AMZN) latest cost cutting initiative will see the company let go of more than 18,000 employees. Amongst the company’s segments, the Devices, Stores and People, Experience and Technology (PXT) teams will all badly affected by the company’s attempt to rein in expenses against a backdrop of worsening macro conditions.

The extent of the cull in some segments has puzzled Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak.

“Notably and somewhat surprisingly, a majority of the role eliminations will come in the Stores and PXT teams. We expected a significant amount of discipline in the Devices/Alexa teams, which we believe make up a majority of the estimated $10bn-15bn in AMZN’s ‘Other Bets’ investment projects we have detailed the past,” Nowak opined

In any case, Nowak reckons the headcount reduction will result in annual savings of ~$3.6 billion and add 13% to his 2024 EBIT forecast. “This is an important step,” he went on to say, “but we look for even more discipline on AMZN’s $10-$15bn of non-core spend.”

The cut to the workforce (and hiring freeze) should also have a positive effect on SBC (stock-based compensation) which could now be “significantly lower” in 2023/2024.

Setting aside the harsh reality of 18,000 employees losing their jobs, Nowak thinks the cuts are “important symbolically,” and demonstrate another tech company taking hard but needed decisions on how to “better manage cash flow” against a backdrop of a “potentially more challenging” 2023/2024. At the same time, the company is expected to keep on investing so to hold on to its market leading position.

All told, Nowak reiterated an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on AMZN, backed by a $140 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on returns of ~56% a year from now. (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on Wall Street, AMZN receives an additional 35 Buys, countered by just 3 Holds and all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Going by the $137.85 average target, the shares have room for 12-month growth of 53%. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon is Causing Shopify Some Trouble
Market NewsAmazon is Causing Shopify Some Trouble
1h ago
AMZN
SHOP
How Will Mass Layoffs Affect Salesforce and Amazon?
CRM
AMZN
Amazon Lays Out a Contradictory Path
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon is Causing Shopify Some Trouble
Market NewsAmazon is Causing Shopify Some Trouble
1h ago
AMZN
SHOP
How Will Mass Layoffs Affect Salesforce and Amazon?
Stock Analysis & IdeasHow Will Mass Layoffs Affect Salesforce and Amazon?
2h ago
CRM
AMZN
Amazon Lays Out a Contradictory Path
Market NewsAmazon Lays Out a Contradictory Path
4h ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >