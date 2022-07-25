tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ISRG Retains Its Upside Despite Muted Q2 Results, Says Analyst

Story Highlights

Shares of ISRG tanked by around 9% following the company’s disappointing Q2 results. However, top-rated analyst Ryan Zimmerman continues to be bullish about the stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were down 5.7% to close at $211.85 on Friday following the company’s disappointing Q2 results. Intuitive Surgical is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of the da Vinci surgical system. This surgical system helps doctors conduct minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery.

However, BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman remained upbeat about the stock with a Buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 Results

In the second quarter, ISRG generated revenues of $1.52 billion, up 4% year-over-year but missing analysts’ estimates by $38.4 million. The company’s adjusted net income also declined to $1.14 per diluted share versus $1.3 per share in the same period a year ago. These adjusted earnings per share were in line with analysts’ estimates.

Intuitive Surgical’s business is divided into two business segments: Systems and Instruments and Accessories business. ISRG’s Systems business consists of its advanced robotic systems, including the da Vinci Surgical System, while the Instruments and Accessories business consists of a “comprehensive suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for our surgical systems.”

The Instruments and Accessories business comprised around 58.8% of ISRG’s total revenues, with revenues of $895 million, up 12% year-over-year. This rise in revenues was primarily driven by a 14% increase in the da Vinci procedure volume.

However, this upswing in the Instruments business was offset by the Systems business as revenues dropped 15% year-over-year to $375 million. This fall in revenues was caused by a decline in the placement of da Vinci surgical systems to 279 in Q2 versus 328 systems in the same period a year ago.

The company’s management pointed out three main reasons for the fall in placements of the da Vinci systems.

The Reason Behind the Fall in Placement of da Vinci Surgical Systems

One of the reasons was supply chain disruptions resulting in a shortage of semiconductor components, which made it difficult for ISRG to meet customer orders at the end of Q2. Another reason has been pressure on hospital CAPEX, “incentivizing customers to seek efficiency gains on existing capital before acquiring new capacity.”

On its Q2 earnings call, CEO Gary Guthart pointed out the third reason and said, “As our customers have standardized on generation four da Vinci systems, the installed base of third generation systems has declined, lowering the trade-in population, particularly in the United States.”

Zimmerman expects that this muted capex outlook for hospitals is “likely to linger (for how long is difficult to predict), primarily within the US but potentially in Europe and likely to impact shares more than we anticipated.”

He expects that the “challenging and growing economic concerns are likely to weigh on System sales in the near-to-medium term but see strong procedure demand as an underlying barometer of ISRG’s value to hospitals.”

Weakness in ISRG Shares Likely to Persist

Zimmerman anticipates that ISRG’s shares are likely to “trade near 3-year lows (excluding March 2020)” and “would use the weakness in shares to establish longer-term positions.”

Giving his reasoning for the Buy rating on the stock, the analyst thinks the “sell-off will be bought up by LT [long term] investors coupled with ISRG’s own share buybacks and on the potential for a next-gen. system launch.”

Zimmerman is optimistic about the “long-term potential of robotic surgery” and sees ISRG “as the clear leader in the space with a growing ecosystem around its robotic systems and strong operating leverage in outer years.” The analyst has a price target of $247 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 9.9% at the current levels.

Despite the disappointing Q2 results, Wall Street analysts continue to be bullish about the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and three Holds. The average ISRG price target of $251.15 implies an upside potential of 18.5% at current levels.

Conclusion

Overall, analysts are positive about the long-term potential of ISRG despite the disappointing Q2 results.

Investors continue to be very positive about the stock as indicated by the TipRanks Crowd Wisdom tool. This tool indicates that the top-performing portfolios on TipRanks have increased their holding of the stock by 3.9% in the past seven days.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ISRG

Press ReleasesIntuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings
3d ago
ISRG
Which Healthcare Stock Could Deliver Higher Returns?
CVS
ISRG
Intuitive and Siemens Healthineers enhance scanning integration for Ion Endoluminal procedures
ISRG
More ISRG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ISRG

Press ReleasesIntuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings
3d ago
ISRG
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Healthcare Stock Could Deliver Higher Returns?
7d ago
CVS
ISRG
Press ReleasesIntuitive and Siemens Healthineers enhance scanning integration for Ion Endoluminal procedures
25d ago
ISRG
More ISRG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Canadian National Railway vs. Canadian Pacific: Which One is the Long-Term Play?
CP
CNI
What Does Twitter’s Q2 Earnings Report Reveal?
TWTR
Volkswagen Stock Falls on CEO Ouster
VWAGY
Verizon Shares Drop 7% on Mixed Q2 Results, Lower Guidance
VZ
Weekly Market Review: Rally Ahead of Key Reports
ADSK
Link Administration Accepts Dye & Durham’s Takeover Bid — Breaking It Down
Danaher Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Street Says Buy
DHR
Now, Microsoft Freezes Open Job Roles
MSFT
Capital One’s Q2 Results Spoil Investors’ Mood
COF
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >