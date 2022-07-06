tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DVN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is This the Right Time to Buy Shares of Devon Energy?

Story Highlights

Recently, Devon Energy’s shares have dropped 30%, coming off from its 10-year high seen as recently as just last month. Is the current dip a good buying opportunity?

In this article:
In this article:
DVN

Shares ofDevon Energy Corp. (DVN) gained more than 85% over the past year, touching its 10-year high of $79.40 in June. However, shares have lost 30% in the past few days, and the stock is currently trading around $50 levels.

In recent years, Devon Energy has efficiently utilized its free cash flows and generated higher returns for shareholders by transforming its asset portfolio to include high-quality oil-growth properties through synergistic acquisitions, which it continues even now.

With a current market capitalization of over $34 billion, Devon Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties.

Devon’s Latest Accretive Acquisition

On June 8, Devon Energy agreed to acquire the leasehold interest and related assets of RimRock Oil and Gas, LP in the Williston Basin in an all-cash deal worth $865 million.

The “bolt-on acquisition” of 38,000 net acres (88% working interest) will add 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day, with an expected increase to 20,000 Boe per day over the next year.

The acquisition is highly complementary to the company’s existing position in the Williston Basin; it will boost its inventory at minimal cost; and it is immediately accretive to earnings. The deal, subject to certain regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Wall Street’s Take on DVN

Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta reiterated a Hold rating on Devon Energy with a price target of $61 (15.86% upside potential).

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and seven Holds. The average Devon Energy price target of $81.42 implies a 56.46% upside potential to current levels.

Positive Investor Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Devon Energy, with a whopping 8.4% of investors increasing their exposure to DVN stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaway

Devon Energy is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on August 1, after the market closes.

Oil stocks have surely been on a roller coaster ride, touching their higher highs during the last month. However, these stocks are trending downwards due to slack in demand caused by fears of an impending recession.

The recent share price weakness presents an attractive buying opportunity to investors, especially given the company’s strong track record of returning value to investors via impressive buybacks, as well as strong and consistently growing dividends, and the financially-accretive acquisition in the Williston Basin that will further drive increased returns in the coming times.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Amazon Strengthens Food Services with Grubhub Deal
AMZN
CalAmp Stock Rises as Corporate Insiders Go on a Buying Spree
CAMP
Why Did Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Gain 15%?
VRCA
Here’s Why Investors Should Be Wary about ASML Holdings
ASML
Walmart Formulates Plan to Beat Rising Fuel, Transportation Costs
WMT
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 6: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More anguish for AO World investors after insurer cuts credit cover
GB: AO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SM
BEP
Blackstone Acquires a Prominent Resort Operator in Oz
BX
Why Is Yum Brands’ KFC Exiting Russia?
YUM
In this article:
DVN

Latest News Feed

Amazon Strengthens Food Services with Grubhub Deal
AMZN
CalAmp Stock Rises as Corporate Insiders Go on a Buying Spree
CAMP
Why Did Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Gain 15%?
VRCA
Here’s Why Investors Should Be Wary about ASML Holdings
ASML
Walmart Formulates Plan to Beat Rising Fuel, Transportation Costs
WMT
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 6: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More anguish for AO World investors after insurer cuts credit cover
GB: AO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SM
BEP
Blackstone Acquires a Prominent Resort Operator in Oz
BX
Why Is Yum Brands’ KFC Exiting Russia?
YUM