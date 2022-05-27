Is Snowflake Stock a Buy Following Mixed FQ1 Results? Analyst Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SNOW
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Snowflake Stock a Buy Following Mixed FQ1 Results? Analyst Weighs In

In this article:
In this article:
SNOW

Investors did not seem to initially respond well to the latest quarterly statement from Snowflake (SNOW). The company said some of its large clients, specifically those in the consumer-facing cloud sector, noted a drop-off in demand. However, after digesting the results, investors appeared to take a more forgiving approach.

In F1Q, product revenue increased by 84% year-over-year to $394.4 million, although at 2.3% above the midpoint of guidance, that amounted to the lowest beat since the September 2020 IPO.

All in, the data warehousing specialist generated revenue of $422.4 million, above the $413 million Wall Street had expected. However, the company didn’t manage that feat on the bottom-line, as EPS of -$0.53 fell short of the -$0.51 forecast.

The company saw out the April quarter with 6,322 customers compared to just 5,944 at the end of January, whilst also boasting a net revenue retention rate of 174%.

As for the outlook, Snowflake called for product revenue growth between 71% to 73% ($435 million to $440 million) in FQ2, and a -2% adjusted operating margin. Wall Street was looking for growth of 72% but with an adjusted margin of 0.3%.

The company said the slowdown was particularly acute in April but that more recently things were picking up again.

Although William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek calls the results “mixed,” he still believes the “long-term vision remains intact.”

“While we see risk of continued noise in the model through the end of the year, the company remains well positioned to achieve long-term targets,” the analyst said. “Management increased long-term margin guidance, is currently accelerating sales investments, and noted that the upcoming Summit Conference will feature the most significant product announcements in four years. The company achieved adjusted free cash flow margin of 22% in the last 12 months, suggesting ample room for increased investment into the business.”

To this end, Mielczarek reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, without providing a fixed price target. (To watch Mielczarek’s track record, click here)

Following the shares’ 67% pullback since last November’s highs, other Street analysts appear to think the stock is now significantly undervalued. The average target clocks in at $204.85, making room for 12-month growth of 58%. Overall, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 19 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell. (See SNOW stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
In this article:
SNOW

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL