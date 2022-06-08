tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
RY
GB:0QKU
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Royal Bank of Canada’s Stock Undervalued?

Story Highlights

RY is one of the strongest banks in the world and appears to be trading at a discount, as both analyst estimates and the excess returns valuation model suggest that there is upside potential.

In this article:
In this article:
RY
GB:0QKU

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) (RY) is Canada’s largest bank in terms of market capitalization. It provides banking and financial services across Canada, the United States, and other selected countries.

It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support.

RY’s share price is down roughly 3.6% year-to-date but up approximately 4.6% in the past year (not including dividends). Nevertheless, it may be undervalued at the moment despite its rebounding in the past few weeks.

Valuation

To value RY, we will use the excess returns model. This approach is more appropriate for financial companies because they tend to have volatile free cash flows.

Because of this, trying to create forecasts for them is unproductive. The excess returns model allows us to use historical numbers instead, which are actual results. There are a few steps to follow for this valuation method.

First, you calculate a company’s excess returns. Next, you calculate the terminal value. Add them up, and you get your valuation. Here’s how it works:

Excess Return = (Average ROE – Cost of Equity) x Book Value Per Share
Terminal Value = Excess Return / (Cost of Equity – Growth Rate)
Fair Value = Book Value Per Share + Terminal Value

I will use the following assumptions for my calculations:

Average ROE: 16.6% (five-year average)
Cost of Equity: 7.9%
Book Value: C$68.87
Growth Rate: 3.16% (used 30-year Government of Canada bond yield as a proxy for long-term growth expectations)

Now that I have my assumptions, let’s plug them into the formulas:

C$5.99 = (0.166 – 0.079) x C$68.87
C$126.37 = C$5.99 / (0.079 – 0.0316)
C$195.24 = C$68.87 + C$126.37

As a result, RY is currently worth C$195.24 per share under current market conditions.

Dividend

For income-oriented investors, RY pays a 3.88% dividend yield on an annualized basis. When taking a look at RY’s historical dividend yield, you can see that it has remained relatively flat:

At 3.88%, the current yield is on the low end of the range, indicating that income-oriented investors are paying a premium relative to yields they have been able to receive in the past.

Analyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Canada has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Royal Bank of Canada price target of C$146.55 implies 11.1% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

RY is one of the strongest banks in the world and appears to be trading at a discount, as both analyst estimates and the excess returns valuation model suggest upside potential. As a result, investors may want to consider RY for their portfolios.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
In this article:
RY
GB:0QKU

Latest News Feed

U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT