Is Rocket Labs Stock a Buy Following Recovery Mission’s Partial Success?

Small satellite launch company Rocket Lab (RKLB) might have had only partial success with the mid-air recapture of one of its Electron rockets, but Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen is nonetheless encouraged by the feat.

“While the subsequent release of the stage due to load characteristics that were different from expected was disappointing, we note that RKLB continues to drive innovation within small launch and remains on the pathway to reusability,” the analyst said after Rocket Lab used a hehelicopter with a hook to catch the stage as it floated back down to earth.

It was the first time the company tried to latch on to one of its rockets in mid-air. The attempt was part of a “There and Back Again” rideshare mission in which the company successfully delivered 34 satellites to SSO (sun-synchronous orbit), representing a new record for satellites launched on a single Electron.

After capturing the stage, the helicopter identified a load parameter that was not consistent with the tests. Consequently, the pilot let go of the load and the first stage fell into the ocean.

The company will now look into the reason behind the issue and Rasmussen thinks that if the load parameters can be solved and the stage can be offloaded to a recovery vessel – thereby avoiding an “ocean splashdown,” – the next step towards Electron reusability will be finding out whether the first stage is “suitable” for re-flight. As a reminder, Rasmussen noted, “the stage endures significant atmospheric pressures upon reentry, which can potentially impact the viability of the stage.”

Despite boasting competitive advantages such as vertical integration, scale, a history of mission success, and a “growing space systems business,” to keep ahead of rising competition in the small launch market, Rasmussen considers reusability a “critical differentiator” for Rocket Labs.

“With a successful recovery and re-launch,” the 5-star analyst summed up, “RKLB would be one of only two companies to successfully reuse an orbital booster (SpaceX the other). Importantly, RKLB would be the only small launch vehicle capable of reusability.” The advantages of reusability include reduced launch costs, lengthened flight cadence, and more efficiency.

All in all, Rasmussen reiterated a Buy rating on RKLB along with a $22 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on 12-month returns of 209%. (To watch Rasmussen’s track record, click here)

There have been 6 recent analyst reviews of this stock, with one analyst sitting on the fence, but all others are positive, culminating in a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are anticipated to change hands for ~172% premium a year from now, considering the average price target clocks in at $19.33. (See RKLB stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.