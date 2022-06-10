tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
PLUG
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

In this article:
In this article:
PLUG

Blink and you could miss the latest development at Plug Power (PLUG). Hot on the heels of a recently won 1 GW PEM electrolyzer contract from H2 Energy Europe, on Wednesday, the hydrogen specialist announced its latest European deal.

Plug has won a $315 million, 30-year contract to develop a facility in Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges, which will be able to produce 35 tons of green hydrogen a day. This is intended for the European market, and forms part of an effort to tackle growing European energy costs while lowering carbon emissions. Construction on the plant is expected to begin late next year with the production of green hydrogen anticipated to commence in late 2024, and plant commissioning the following year.

This is another positive step for the company, says BMO analyst Ameet Thakkar. “We see this plant as a potential model for other EU H2 facilities with capex needs partially met with subsidies/incentives,” the analyst explained. “View the location of project as well situated and another sign PLUG is expanding its lead over other hydrogen companies.”

As befitting Europe’s second-largest port, it is strategically placed and one of the continent’s busiest. Another important factor to note, says Thakkar, is that the supply of renewable electricity is from on-site and site adjacent wind generation, with the electric interconnection point situated less than a mile away.

The deal will also nudge the company closer to its 2028 production target of 1,000 tpd (tons per day) and, making the assumption green hydrogen prices will be in the range between $5 to $6/kg, suggests just the fuel sales could generate revenues of $62.5-$75 million.

However, it is not enough to alter Thakkar’s PLUG thesis, with the analyst “waiting on more signs that near-term margin pressures are alleviating” before getting “more constructive” on the shares. Accordingly, Thakkar sticks with a Market Perform (i.e., Neutral) rating and a $25 price target. Still, there’s upside of 56% from current levels. (To watch Thakkar’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street take a more bullish stance; 11 positive reviews outgun the 3 fence sitters, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. Shares are anticipated to change hands for ~128% premium a year from now, considering the average price target currently stands at $36.54. (See Plug Power stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Will Meta Platforms Rewrite Its Vows for Newsmakers?
META
Innergex Completes Acquisition of 3 Wind Farms; Insiders are Optimistic
CA:INE
Google Gears Up for Its Next Big Release
GOOGL
Tesla Vehicle Probe Expands to 830,000 Vehicles; Analysts Remain Optimistic
TSLA
Disney’s Top Executive Peter Rice Pink-Slipped; Shares Sink 3.7%
DIS
Why Did Signet Stock Jump 9% on Thursday?
SIG
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
EDU
LXP
Why Did Lakeland Stock Slip 9% on Thursday?
LAKE
What Does CVS Health’s Recent SEC Filing Reveal?
CVS
A Closer Look at DocuSign’s Earnings That Sank the Stock
DOCU
In this article:
PLUG

Latest News Feed

Will Meta Platforms Rewrite Its Vows for Newsmakers?
META
Innergex Completes Acquisition of 3 Wind Farms; Insiders are Optimistic
CA:INE
Google Gears Up for Its Next Big Release
GOOGL
Tesla Vehicle Probe Expands to 830,000 Vehicles; Analysts Remain Optimistic
TSLA
Disney’s Top Executive Peter Rice Pink-Slipped; Shares Sink 3.7%
DIS
Why Did Signet Stock Jump 9% on Thursday?
SIG
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
EDU
LXP
Why Did Lakeland Stock Slip 9% on Thursday?
LAKE
What Does CVS Health’s Recent SEC Filing Reveal?
CVS
A Closer Look at DocuSign’s Earnings That Sank the Stock
DOCU