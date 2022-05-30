tiprankstipranks
In this article:
PTON
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Peloton Fit Enough to Rebound?

Story Highlights

Demand for Peloton’s connected fitness products has faded following the reopening of the economy. While the company’s Subscription revenue’s look promising, do Wall Street analysts expect the stock to rebound amid an inflationary environment?

In this article:
In this article:
PTON

Connected fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has been struggling since demand fell following the reopening of the economy. Peloton’s products gained a lot of traction when customers were forced to adapt home workouts amid COVID-19 lockdowns. However, with the easing of restrictions, customers were back at gyms and resumed outdoor activities.

Shares of Peloton have plunged 59% year-to-date amid company-specific issues like excess inventory, and concerns about the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

Widening Losses

Peloton’s Q3 FY22 (ended March 31, 2022) revenue declined nearly 24% to $964 million, reflecting waning demand and tough comparisons to the prior-year quarter, which gained from pandemic tailwinds. Revenue from Connected Fitness products declined 42% to $594 million, while the higher-margin Subscription revenue grew 55% to $370 million. Peloton ended Q3 with 2.96 million Connected Fitness subscriptions, up 42% year-over-year.

Peloton reported a wider-than-anticipated loss of $2.27 in Q3 FY22 compared to a loss of $0.03 in the prior-year quarter. Profitability was impacted by a $181.9 million goodwill impairment charge, accessory inventory write-down, increased logistics, port and storage costs, and charges related to voluntary recall of the Tread+ product.

Peloton’s Q4 revenue guidance of $675 million-$700 million indicates persistant weakness in demand. Moreover, higher freight and storage costs are expected to continue to hurt the bottom-line.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the results, Truist analyst Youssef Squali lowered his price target on Peloton stock to $15 from $45 and reiterated a Hold rating. Squali feels that while some favorable signs are emerging under the guidance of the new CEO Barry McCarthy, much work needs to be done to turn Peloton profitable again, which he does not expect to happen until the second half of FY23.

Meanwhile, Needham analyst Bernie McTernan slashed his price target on Peloton stock to $25 from $50 but maintained a Buy rating. While the analyst noted the company’s “disappointing” guidance, he feels that Peloton with its “sufficient liquidity position” can run its newly outlined transformation plans.

McTernan added that Peloton’s $1.3 billion trailing twelve-month subscription revenue with low churn and high margins, driven by high quality content, continues to be the “most compelling” aspect.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic on Peloton with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells. At $22.58, the average Peloton price target implies 55.62% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Consumers are bearing the burden of higher fuel and food costs. In such a scenario, discretionary spending on items like connected fitness products is expected to decline. Moreover, consumer mobility has increased following the easing of restrictions, which again is an unfavorable factor for Peloton.

Given weak sales and rising costs, Peloton has a tough road ahead even though the company is taking initiatives to right-size its inventory and reduce expenses.   

Meanwhile, TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), indicates that website traffic on onepeloton.com declined 35.21% in April 2022 on a year-over-year basis and 37.96% year-to-date. That definitely is not a good sign for Peloton investors.  

