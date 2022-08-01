tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Pagaya Technologies Turning into a Meme Stock?

Story Highlights

Shares of fintech company Pagaya Technologies have been highly volatile recently, with speculative traders taking advantage of the low float to manipulate the stock price. While the company’s business model seems interesting, investors should be cautious as the stock seems to be a possible short squeeze candidate.

Shares of fintech company Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) continue to be extremely volatile. The stock soared 38.1% on July 29, Friday, following a decline of 18.2% on the previous day. Overall, the stock has surged nearly 476% over the past month. There has been no major news explaining the significant movements in Pagaya stock. The stock seems to be trading like a meme stock, which is a term used to describe stocks that witness unusual trading activity not because of the company’s performance but due to growing interest online and on social media.

Pagaya stock has been gaining some attention on Twitter (TWTR) and the Reddit website. The stock has a very low float (which implies that only a small percentage of shares are publicly traded), which makes it a possible candidate for a short squeeze.

An Interesting Fintech Play

Israel-based Pagaya uses Artificial Intelligence-driven technology, to offer real-time customer credit evaluation to banks and other lenders. The company went public in late June through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) EJF Acquisition Corp.

Pagaya has been growing at a phenomenal rate. The company’s revenue exploded 379% to nearly $475 million in 2021. The top-line growth was driven by a 208% rise in the company’s network volume due to the increased penetration of new and existing partners.

Hedge Funds Stay Away from Pagaya

As per the TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tool, hedge funds decreased their holdings in Pagaya by 1.3 million shares in the last quarter. Overall, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal for Pagaya is Very Negative based on the activity of eight hedge funds in the last quarter.

Conclusion

Pagaya stock continues to be highly volatile. Due to its low float, it is an easy target for price manipulation. It will be prudent for risk-averse investors to currently stay away from the stock due to its meme stock-like movement.

As per TipRanks Smart Score System, Pagaya scores a one out of 10, which indicates that the stock could underperform the broader market.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PGY

Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
5d ago
CMG
PGY
Pagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
PGY
Here’s Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Skyrocketed 130% on Wednesday
PGY
More PGY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PGY

Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
5d ago
CMG
PGY
Market NewsPagaya Technologies Stock Explodes Again
5d ago
PGY
Market NewsHere’s Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Skyrocketed 130% on Wednesday
11d ago
PGY
More PGY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HKD
PSO
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
ABBV
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
CL
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
AVYA
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
CVX
Procter & Gamble Drops 6% on Mixed Q4 Results
PG
Weekly Market Review: Ending the Month on a High Note
Merck Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Drug Pricing Bill Shakes Investor Confidence
MRK
Exxon Mobil Q2 Profit Rises 4x, Smashes Estimates
XOM
More Market News >