Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

Novavax (NVAX) might still be waiting for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, but B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes two recent key developments which bolster the vaccine’s “long-term competitive positioning.”

One concerns a recent head-to-head immune profiling study overseen by “independent, highly reputable research groups (La Jolla Institute, USCD)” which showed that, both on durability and cross-variant protection, Novavax’ offering was “at least at par (if not better)” when compared to mRNA vaccines.

Secondly, the vaccine has been authorized for emergency-use in India for children aged between 12 and 17. Globally, this is the first authorization for the vaccine for this age group. Recall, the Serum Institute of India is responsible for the vaccine’s manufacturing and marketing in India, where it is branded as Covovax.

“We find these relatively under-the-radar developments to be particularly informative to the Street’s two key focus areas on pipeline,” Mamtani noted.

Looking ahead, the analyst expects: “(1) grant of U.S. EUA, now that the full clinical and CMC regulatory package has been sitting with agency with review timelines substantially longer than prior EUAs granted to PFE, MRNA and JNJ; and (2) upcoming April C-19/flu combination dataset, primarily aimed at improving on reactogenicity profile observed with mRNA platform with multi-variant vaccines.”

However, more than that, Mamtani thinks the shares’ performance will depend on Novavax meeting its global delivery targets. The company has guided for FY22 revenue between $4-5 billion. Going by recent checks, Mamtani reckons that Q1’s revenue targets are “likely to be exceeded.” The analyst estimates sales could be as high as ~$930 million, which is both above his $690 million estimate and the Street’s $700 million forecast. However, currently, the picture remains “less clear” on whether the full-year target can be achieved.

All in all, Mamtani has a Buy rating for NVAX stock, backed by a confident $250 price target. Should the figure be met, investors are looking at 12-month returns of 217%. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here)

While the Street’s average target is not quite as exuberant, at $179.86, the figure is still set to generate 12-month returns of 128%. Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 5 Buys and 2 Holds, the analysts’ view is that this stock is a Moderate Buy. (See Novavax stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.