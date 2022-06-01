Is Maersk Stock a Silver Lining Amid Supply-Chain Issues?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AMKBY
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Maersk Stock a Silver Lining Amid Supply-Chain Issues?

Story Highlights

Maersk’s market-leading position gives it the ability to shield itself from economic uncertainties.

In this article:
In this article:
AMKBY

A disrupted supply-chain ecosystem is one of the gravest challenges that businesses across the world are facing today. In such a scenario, understanding market leaders of a capital intensive sector like supply chain could prove to be beneficial for investors.

Taking this into account, today, we will talk about A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY), popularly known as Maersk, which is one of the largest container shipping companies in the world.

Maersk: A Deep Dive

Founded in 1904, Maersk has a fleet of 729 ships and enjoys a market share of 16.7% (as of April 14, 2022), according to Alphaliner. With over 900 subsidiaries and 95,000 employees, the company operates in more than 130 countries.

Last month, Maersk reported its first-quarter results. Revenues for the quarter stood at $19.3 billion, up 55.1% from the same quarter last year. Earnings for the quarter rose 161.2% year-over-year to $1.81 per share.

The company reported an EBITDA of $9.1 billion, up 125% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin improved from 32.5% in the year-ago quarter to 47.1%.

The cash and cash equivalents balance of the company rose from $6.4 billion a year ago to $12.1 billion. The company’s dividend yield of 9.26% is way above the sector average of 1.292%.

For 2022, the company forecasts an underlying EBITDA of around $30 billion (previously around $24 billion), an underlying EBIT of roughly $24 billion (previously around $19 billion) and free cash flow (FCF) above $19 billion (previously above $15 billion).

Performance on TipRanks

Maersk scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to outperform the market. Shares of the company have gained 4.4% over the past year.

As per Tipranks, financial Bloggers are 100% Bullish on AMKBY, compared to the sector average of 70%.

Conclusion

Maersk’s solid fundamentals, above-average dividend yield and efficient operations give it the strength to combat market uncertainties and outperform the market.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
In this article:
AMKBY

Latest News Feed

VersaBank Announces Q2 Earnings Results; Shares Down 5.2%
VBNK
Sun Life Financial Closes DentaQuest Acquisition; Analysts are Bullish
SLF
Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI