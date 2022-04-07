Is Green Shift Possible Amid Russia/Ukraine Conflict?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Is Green Shift Possible Amid Russia/Ukraine Conflict?

Per a recent Wall Street Journal report, financial institutions are now under pressure to fund fossil fuel (oil and gas) projects. For context, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to supply constraints and pushed fossil fuel prices higher, driving fossil fuel projects.

The report stated that financial institutions funded more clean energy projects in Q1 amid a growing emphasis on cleantech and green energy in recent years. However, given the current geopolitical scenario, including sanctions and a ban on Russian fossil exports, moving away from fossil fuel project financing may take more time. 

The report highlighted that the ongoing supply-chain disruptions are driving up costs for clean energy projects. On the other hand, higher energy prices amid strong demand and supply constraints could drive more oil and gas projects to push higher output.  

Amid the current situation, the demand for fossil fuels could remain elevated. Meanwhile, “short-term outcomes are likely to be climate negative, with increased coal and fuel oil consumption,” noted Cowen’s John Miller 

However, he added, “While we see it as likely that the Biden Administration slows the pace of environmental action, we do not see a pivot toward an embrace of government power to increase fossil production or infrastructure.” 

As for the European Union’s policy outlook, Miller expects an increased focus on gas storage and LNG infrastructure in the near term. Further, he sees this “as a bridge to an accelerated all renewable future.”

Despite the disruptions, the long-term outlook for clean energy remains intact. Let’s look at two green energy stocks that Wall Street analysts are bullish about on TipRanks. 

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Amid a growing emphasis on renewable energy, Enphase, which provides microinverter-based solar and battery systems, is well-positioned to capitalize on the demand. 

It recently delivered solid Q4 earnings that highlighted its ability to successfully navigate the ongoing supply-chain disruptions. Further, the company announced a modest price increase in batteries, which will help to offset increased costs. Also, its growing manufacturing capacity and international expansion are positives.

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison is bullish on ENPH stock. He expects the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict to drive demand for renewables, which would benefit Enphase.

Including Harrison, ENPH stock has received 17 Buy recommendations, while four analysts have rated it a Hold. It sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, and the average price target of $218.79 indicates 7.3% upside potential over the next 12 months. 

ENPH stock has positive signals from hedge funds and TipRanks’ investors. Hedge Funds have accumulated 6.4K ENPH shares over the past three months. Meanwhile, 1.9% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their exposure to Enphase shares in the past month. 

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN)

Sunrun provides residential solar, storage, and energy services. While Sunrun experienced strong demand and installed a record number of batteries in 2021, supply constraints and COVID-led labor productivity issues remained a drag and took a toll on its share price. 

Nevertheless, strong demand and capacity expansion are positives. Sunrun expects solar energy installed capacity to increase by 20% or more in 2022. Further, management expects the COVID-led pressure on margins to subside as the year progresses. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd is bullish on RUN stock and expects COVID-related pressure on margins to reverse. 

Overall, Sunrun stock has received 14 Buy and one Sell recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, the average analyst price target of $52.01 indicates 80.6% upside potential over the next 12 months. 

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure