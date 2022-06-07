tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
GEVO
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Gevo Stock a Buy Following Public Offering? This Analyst Thinks So

In this article:
In this article:
GEVO

Share and dilution are two words which investors do not like to see sitting next to each other. Unfortunately, for those backing Gevo (GEVO), that’s what they got on Monday. Investors showed their disapproval of the combination by sending shares down by 33% in the session.

The drop came after the company announced a massive public offering. The renewable fuel start-up has entered an agreement with a number of institutional investors for the purchase of 33,333,336 Gevo shares. These will be sold for $4.50 each and should pocket the company around $150 million. The company said it will use the windfall to “fund capital projects, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.”

But that was not the only news to come out of Gevo HQ. On a more positive note for investors, the company also disclosed it had entered a collaboration with Google Cloud.

By using technology developed by Gevo division Verity Tracking, across the supply chain, the alliance will measure and verify the effectiveness of next-generation biofuels. Utilizing datasets and analytics tools from Google Cloud, the collaboration is anticipated to enable users to track and verify emissions and will allow companies to form a more data-driven approach in comprehending and reducing GHG (greenhouse gas) intensity across the globe.

The news, however, was not enough to placate disgruntled investors.

“While the partnership with a leader in the technology sector may help increase the adoption of carbon tracking, the announcement is overshadowed by the ATM offering at what we view as depressed prices and an increase of 33% to its FD share count,” said Stifel analyst Derrick Whitfield.

However, Whitfield remains bullish on GEVO’s prospects, sticking with a Buy rating and $11 price target. The figure makes room for one-year growth of a bountiful 250%.

While that price target is indeed bullish, it is not as high as other analysts’ expectations; The Street’s average target stands at $15.25, suggesting shares will surge by a huge 385% over the next 12 months. Unsurprisingly, the analyst consensus rating on the stock remains a ‘Strong Buy’ (See Gevo stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON
In this article:
GEVO

Latest News Feed

Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates
KR
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON