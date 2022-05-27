Is Booking Holdings Stock Worthy of Investors’ Time & Money?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BKNG
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Booking Holdings Stock Worthy of Investors’ Time & Money?

Story Highlights

The travel and leisure industry has exhibited impressive improvement since 2021. Solid demand, growth trends, and effective marketing strategies are boosting the growth prospects of companies like Booking Holdings.

In this article:
In this article:
BKNG

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is a well-known name in the travel and leisure industry. It operates through an online platform that allows its customers to make travel and restaurant-related reservations. The $90.2 billion company is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Shares of Booking Holdings have increased 17.2% over the past five years. Although the company’s stock has slipped 4.9% in the past year, mainly to due the Ukraine-Russia war, it will be interesting to understand why analysts on TipRanks are presently optimistic about the company.

The travel and leisure industry player has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 17 Buys and five Holds. BKNG’s average price target of $2,814.95 suggests 26.71% upside potential from current levels.

Now, let’s discuss why BKNG stock is being cherished so much.

Healthy Industry Dynamics

After being severely impacted by the pandemic, the travel and leisure industry is back on the recovery path. Demand for leisure and business-related traveling is growing on both domestic and international fronts.

Service providers like Booking Holdings are seen leveraging this favorable scenario. Also, the increasing use of online platforms in the industry has proven to be advantageous. The industry’s revenues are forecast to grow 39.4% year-over-year to $128.4 billion in 2022, according to Statista.

Sound Performance and Projections

Booking Holdings’ performance in the first quarter of 2022 was impressive. Its earnings of $3.90 per share came in above the consensus estimate of $0.85 per share. Also, revenues of $2.7 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by 6.6%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues grew 136% year-over-year, driven by a 129% rise in gross travel bookings.

Earlier in May, the company’s CEO, Glenn Fogel, said that the company enjoyed healthy travel bookings so far in the second quarter. He added that the company was “preparing for a busy summer travel season ahead.”

“I’m encouraged by how well our teams are executing to capture travel demand in this recovery environment and our progress in expanding our payments platform at Booking.com while we build towards our Connected Trip vision,” Fogel said.

For the second quarter of 2022, the consensus estimate for Booking Holdings’ earnings stands at $17.97 per share.

Growth Drivers

Booking Holdings is poised to gain from growth in room night trends, global flights product, and higher accommodation daily rate (average). Also, improvements in businesses in Asia and Europe, and other countries will be advantageous. Minor setbacks related to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war can be easily dealt with.

Further, the company’s business has seen a surge due to the adoption of online platforms by customers. In the first quarter, nearly 40% of room nights booked were done using the company’s app.

The company is also working on enhancing its product offerings, including alternative accommodation products for travelers, providing better payment solutions, and effective marketing campaigns.

TipRanks’ Data

A few days ago, Deepak Mathivanan of Wolfe Research reiterated a Buy rating on BKNG while lowering the price target to $2,600 (17.04% upside potential) from $3,300.

Another analyst, Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings while increasing the price target to $2,500 (12.54% upside potential) from $2,440.

According to TipRanks, while financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on BKNG, retail investors have a Very Positive sentiment.

Further, the TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool shows that the footfall on the company’s websites has increased 40.74% quarter-to-date and 15.90% year-to-date on a year-over-year basis. The growth rate in April stood at 40.74%.

Conclusion

Resumption in trade activities worldwide and improving economic growth, following the havoc created by the pandemic, have fueled demand for business travel. Also, people opting for leisure traveling have proved to be top-line drivers for Booking Holdings. Further, the recent dip in the stock price can be used by investors to gain exposure to BKNG stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
Marvell Delivers Q1 Beat; Street Sees 54% Upside
MRVL
Medtronic Stock Decline 5.8% on Disappointing Q4 Results
MDT
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Friday, May 27
NDX
SPX
In this article:
BKNG

Latest News Feed

Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
Marvell Delivers Q1 Beat; Street Sees 54% Upside
MRVL
Medtronic Stock Decline 5.8% on Disappointing Q4 Results
MDT
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Friday, May 27
NDX
SPX