tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Boeing Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

Is the tide finally turning for Boeing (BA)? Investors certainly gave the thumbs ups for the A&D giant on Tuesday, sending shares more than 7% higher after the company released June’s delivery numbers.

Representing Boeing’s best month since March 2019, the company delivered 51 passenger and cargo planes, bringing 1H22’s tally to 216 jets, a 38% year-over-year increase. Recall, March 2019 is when the second 737 MAX fatal crash took place, following which, the model was grounded for a year-and-a-half.

The excellent showing could indicate the company is set up well for a strong 2H, although the results are not much of a game changer for J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman.

“June deliveries were strong but this was expected, and while we view the result as a plus, it won’t be easily replicated each month,” the analyst explained. “With potential for orders at next week’s Farnborough air show and the resumption of 787 deliveries likely approaching as well, we could envision Boeing sustaining some of the momentum we saw today, though our fundamental outlook is not much different.”

The delivery included 44 737s (43 MAXs), reflecting the “nominal” 31 per month production rate plus the company’s target of reducing inventory by 10-15 per month. The goal is to sustain the pace through the rest of the year but that is no easy feat, according to the analyst.

Seifman points out that a quarter’s final month usually generates strong deliveries, and therefore, going by seasonality, there should be a bit of a pullback in July. On average, Seifman’s expectation is for Boeing to deliver ~40 planes per month in the year’s latter half, which will result in ~450 deliveries for 2022. “Clearly, however,” wraps up the analyst, “there is risk here.”

All told, there’s no change to Seifman’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, which goes along with a $188 price target. The figure suggests shares will add 28% over the coming months. (To watch Seifman’s track record, click here)

Most analysts agree with J.P. Morgan here; the stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 15 Buys vs. 3 Holds. The average target is more bullish than Seifman will permit; at $218.24, the figure represents one-year returns of 51%. (See Boeing stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Goodfood’s Revenue and Earnings Decrease Year-Over-Year; Shares Unchanged
Netflix Ups Its Game to Boost Revenues
NFLX
Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT
Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT

Latest News Feed

Goodfood’s Revenue and Earnings Decrease Year-Over-Year; Shares Unchanged
Netflix Ups Its Game to Boost Revenues
NFLX
Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT
Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT