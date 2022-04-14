Is Best Buy the Best Buy?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Is Best Buy the Best Buy?

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is facing tough comparisons following several quarters of robust demand for its products fueled by work-from-home and remote learning trends as well as several rounds of government stimulus.

Best Buy’s Q4 FY22 (ended January 29, 2022) revenue declined 3.4% year-over-year to $16.4 billion. Comparable sales fell 2.3%, versus growth of 12.6% in Q4 FY21. Adjusted EPS was down 21.6% to $2.73.

The company faced multiple headwinds in Q4 FY22, including constrained inventory (even for some high-demand holiday items) and reduced store hours in January due to Omicron-led staffing issues.      

Best Buy shares have declined 6.3% year-to-date and 21.2% over the past 52-weeks.

Long-Term Growth

Given the near-term headwinds and moderation in demand, Best Buy expects comparable sales to decline by 1%- 4% in FY23, compared to the 10.4% growth in the previous fiscal year. However, the company is optimistic about its long-term prospects and expects that in FY25, the consumer electronics industry will return to the robust demand levels seen last year.   

Best Buy is investing heavily in its membership program (Best Buy Totaltech), technology, and Best Buy Health to drive future growth. Last year, the company acquired Current Health, a care-at-home technology platform, as part of its strategy to capture opportunities in healthcare.  

Wall Street’s Take

Last month, Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin downgraded Best Buy to a Hold from a Buy without assigning a specific price target. While the analyst was encouraged by management’s commentary about multi-year opportunities at the company’s investor event, he finds the setup for the next few quarters very challenging.

Griffin cited valuation and concerns about near-term discretionary demand as reasons for the downgrade.

All in all, the Street is divided on Best Buy, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and six Holds. The average Best Buy price target of $122.31 suggests 28.44% upside potential over the next 12 months.  

Conclusion

Over the past few years, Best Buy has strengthened its business by investing in online channels, services, and other growth avenues. These initiatives, along with cost controls and enhanced merchandise offerings, have helped the company grow despite intense competition from online retailers, mainly Amazon.

While the long-term growth story remains intact, several analysts are concerned about the impact of near-term headwinds like inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and labor challenges.    

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.