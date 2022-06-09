tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Bayer Ready for Its Long-Due Resurrection?

Story Highlights

Bayer stock is up almost 40% year-to-date, driven by potential global food shortages. Are the current valuations truly attractive or do the litigation risks outweigh the returns?

In this article:

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is an inherent threat of possible global food shortages in the coming months as Ukraine is one of the biggest exporters of food grains to the rest of the world.

Consequently, there is a growing demand for crop seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and related products that can help increase global crop production.

Likewise, companies with agriculture businesses like Bayer (GB:0P6S) are benefiting from the sudden upsurge in demand for their seed and pesticide products.

Based in Germany, Bayer is a multinational pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture conglomerate. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. Its Crop Science business includes seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides, which was expanded through the acquisition of U.S.-based Monsanto in 2018.

Bayer’s Monsanto Deal

With the aim of significantly boosting its sales from the enhanced product portfolio, Bayer acquired one of the world’s largest seed companies, Monsanto, in 2018 for a whopping $63 billion.

However, the megadeal backfired. Along with the deal came an onslaught of several lawsuits filed by various governmental entities, individuals, and environmental groups.

Monsanto’s Roundup, the weedkiller herbicide, contains an active ingredient glyphosate that is allegedly cancer-causing. There is potentially billions of dollars in legal damage due to the lawsuits pertaining to Roundup.

To put an end to the years-long lawsuits, Bayer filed a petition before the U.S. Supreme Court in December 2021 to nullify a $25 million jury verdict in the case of California resident Edwin Hardeman, who blamed Roundup for causing his cancer.

In May, however, the U.S. Solicitor General urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the plea. It also stated that Bayer and its Monsanto subsidiary should stop avoiding taking responsibility for potentially billions of dollars in legal damages from its cancer-causing Roundup weedkiller.

In a sharp contrast to the above-mentioned legal risks, the company’s recently reported outstanding quarterly results were attributed to a significant contribution by its Crop Science division and the Monsanto acquisition.

Driven by robust demand for seeds and pesticides to boost global crop production, Bayer’s herbicide portfolio, which includes glyphosate-based products passed on from the Monsanto acquisition, reported record sales.

Recent Q1 Results

Last month, Bayer reported impressive results for the first quarter driven by robust performance, especially in its Agriculture segment.

Moreover, adjusted earnings of €3.53 per share grew 36.3% year-over-year. Furthermore, total sales of €14.64 billion jumped 18.7% during the quarter.

The outstanding growth was attributed to 27% higher sales from the Agricultural (Crop Science) business, up to €8.45 billion, driven by robust price and volume growth of herbicides and fungicides.

Meanwhile, the Pharmaceutical division reported sales growth of 5.9%, and the Consumer Health unit increased sales by 20.8%. 

Wall Street’s Take

On June 6, Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann reiterated a Buy rating on Bayer with a price target of €89 (35.57% upside potential).

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and two Holds. The average Bayer stock forecast of €78.50 implies a 19.57% upside potential from the current levels.

Conclusion

It is important to note that Bayer’s market capitalization has halved ever since the Monsanto deal in 2018. However, the stock has somewhat revived recently and gained over 44% over the past six months.

Though there is a very slim possibility of the litigation risks diminishing any time soon, the recent euphoria from improving agriculture fundamentals driven by robust demand and improved pricing has sparked interest in the stock from investors.

While the stock continues to trade at attractive discounted valuations compared to its peers, the gigantic litigation risk will continue to remain an overhang on the stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

All You Need to Know About SEC’s Rule Changes
NDX
SPX
U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM

Latest News Feed

All You Need to Know About SEC’s Rule Changes
NDX
SPX
U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM