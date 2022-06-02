tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BNS
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Undervalued?

Story Highlights

BNS had a solid quarter, as it beat analysts’ expectations. However, is the bank still undervalued following its over 8% bounce off its May 20 low of C$79.29?

In this article:
In this article:
BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) (BNS) provides financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management.

BNS recently reported earnings, which beat expectations. Earnings per share came in at C$2.18, above analysts’ expectations of C$1.97. Revenue was C$7.94 billion, which also beat the consensus by C$70 million.

BNS’ share price is down roughly 4.8% year-to-date but up approximately 9.5% in the past year. Nevertheless, it may be undervalued at the moment despite bouncing after a rather large sell-off.

Is the Bank of Nova Scotia Undervalued?

To value Bank of Nova Scotia, we will use the excess returns model, which is more appropriate for financial companies because they tend to have volatile free cash flows.

As a result, trying to create forecasts for them is ineffective. The excess returns model allows us to use historical numbers instead, which are actual results. There are a few steps to follow for this valuation method.

First, you calculate a company’s excess returns. Next, you calculate the terminal value. Add them up, and you get your valuation. Here’s how it works:

Excess Return = (Average ROE – Cost of Equity) x Book Value Per Share
Terminal Value = Excess Return / (Cost of Equity – Growth Rate)
Fair Value = Book Value Per Share + Terminal Value

We will use the following assumptions for our calculations:

Average ROE: 13.0% (five-year average)
Cost of Equity: 7.8%
Book Value: C$58.60
Growth Rate: 2.89% (used 30-year Government of Canada bond yield as a proxy for long-term growth expectations)

Now that I have my assumptions, I’ll plug them into the formulas, which are in Canadian Dollars:

$3.047 = (0.13 – 0.078) x $58.60
$62.06 = $3.047 / (0.078 – 0.0289)
$120.66 = $58.60 + $62.06

As a result, the Bank of Nova Scotia is currently worth C$120.66 per share under current market conditions.

BNS has a Solid Dividend

For income-oriented investors, BNS pays a 4.8% dividend yield on an annualized basis. When taking a look at Bank of Nova Scotia’s historical dividend yield, you can see that it has been volatile:

At 4.8%, the current yield is on the low end of the range, indicating that income-oriented investors are paying a slight premium relative to yields they have been able to receive in the past.

Analyst Recommendations

Bank of Nova Scotia has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, six Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Bank of Nova Scotia price target of C$92.38 implies 7.8% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

BNS had a solid quarter, beating analysts’ expectations, similar to the results of its peer Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). Analysts only expect single-digit upside potential. However, the excess returns model implies that BNS stock may be worth more than what the market thinks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Land’s End Posts Q1 Bottom Line Beat; Shares Up 13%
LE
Why Is Bumble a Perfect Match for Long-Term Investors?
BMBL
Capri Holdings Limited Q4 Profit Rises Over 2x
CPRI
Microsoft Drops Guidance; Stock Starting to Fall
MSFT
Are Tesla’s Delivery Delays Good News for the Stock?
TSLA
GameStop’s Q1 Losses Widen Despite Higher Sales
GME
Hormel Foods Marginally Performs Against Macro Headwinds in Q2
HRL
A Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for VOXX Stock
VOXX
Why Are Insiders Bullish on Opko Health?
OPK
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
CHWY
OLED
In this article:
BNS

Latest News Feed

Land’s End Posts Q1 Bottom Line Beat; Shares Up 13%
LE
Why Is Bumble a Perfect Match for Long-Term Investors?
BMBL
Capri Holdings Limited Q4 Profit Rises Over 2x
CPRI
Microsoft Drops Guidance; Stock Starting to Fall
MSFT
Are Tesla’s Delivery Delays Good News for the Stock?
TSLA
GameStop’s Q1 Losses Widen Despite Higher Sales
GME
Hormel Foods Marginally Performs Against Macro Headwinds in Q2
HRL
A Top Insider Just Increased His Appetite for VOXX Stock
VOXX
Why Are Insiders Bullish on Opko Health?
OPK
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
CHWY
OLED