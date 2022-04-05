Investors Eyeing Diamondback Closely

Though Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has no company-specific news, investors seem to be anxious about the expectation of strong first-quarter earnings to be reported soon. They are optimistic about the company’s business trends and profitability.

Last quarter, Diamondback returned to profitability on a year-over-year basis. The Street estimates EPS of $4.71 on revenues of 1.87 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

Shares of the oil and natural gas company recorded gains of 0.83% at Monday’s close, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX) gain of 0.81% and some of its peers as well. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves.

After recording decent price gains in the past few days, Diamondback was up yet again in the first few minutes of trading on Tuesday.

Investors Remain Bullish

The Street is overall bullish on FANG stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 17 Buys and two Holds. The average Diamondback price target of $168.11 implies 20.43% upside potential to levels seen before Tuesday’s market open. Shares have decreased about 88% over the past year.

Also, according to TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool, investors have a bullish opinion on Diamondback shares. Per the tool, 8.3% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their stake in FANG stock over the last 30 days.

Bloggers also seem enthused by the company’s prospects. TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on FANG, compared to a sector average of 75%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure