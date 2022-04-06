International Game Technology: A Strong Comeback is Possible

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a global entertainment platform operator offering lottery, gaming, and betting services through specific technologies available in over 100 regulated markets worldwide. While IGT shares are down more than 20% so far this year, given the likelihood of a strong comeback, investors shouldn’t lose confidence in the asset.

Thus, I am bullish on this stock.

Reasons for the Recent General Downward Trend in the Gambling Industry

Energy stocks’ frenzy to take advantage of the surge in oil and gas prices caused by sanctions against Russia hasn’t spared gaming company stocks this year either.

While the industry is down substantially this year, that loss could easily be recouped, as several companies stand poised to lead the recovery once current headwinds ease.

Among the names, International Game Technology PLC will most likely benefit from the bright future of the gambling industry.

Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Results

In the final quarter of 2021, International Game Technology’s GAAP earnings per share and revenue improved compared to the same quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, earnings for the most recent quarter of 2021 were $0.09 per diluted share on total revenue of $1.05 billion versus a net loss of $1.18 per diluted share on total revenue of $885 million for the corresponding quarter of 2020.

GAAP earnings per share missed analysts’ average forecast by $0.26, while revenue exceeded analysts’ average forecast by $31.6 million.

For full-year 2021, revenue, earnings, and cash flow all performed well, the company’s best in the past four years, driven by positive momentum in each business area, including lottery, gaming, and gambling.

According to Vince Sadusky, IGT’s chief executive officer, these items met or exceeded the company’s growth goals.

Revenue grew 31% from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $4.1 billion in 2021.

Global lottery revenue (about 68.3% of total revenue) increased 27.3% year-on-year. Global Gaming’s revenue (roughly 26.8% of total revenue) grew 33% year-over-year. Digital and betting revenue (about 4% of total revenue) grew 44% year-over-year.

Operating income and net income for 2021 were $972 million and $670 million, respectively, compared to a net operating loss of $107 million and a net loss of $839 million in 2020.

The company saw a significant 68.1% increase in operating cash flow to $1 billion, which allowed it to generate a record free cash flow of $771 million, more than double the prior-year level.

IGT’s Financial Position

The strong cash flow generation was coupled with the proceeds (€825 million) from the sale of the Italian B2C gaming and sports betting business. Those two things resulted in a lower net debt of $5.9 billion (down from $7.3 billion at the end of 2020) and a few other wins.

These consist of a lower net debt leverage ratio of 3.5 times (vs. 6.4 times at the end of 2020) and the reintroduction of the quarterly dividend and share buyback program.

While there is still work to be done, as shown by an Altman Z-Score of 0.82 warning of tight spots, these are important signs of improving financial health. For beginners, the Altman Z-Score predicts the probability that a company will go bankrupt within a few years. A value less than or equal to 1.8 indicates distressed zones, so the probability of business failure is high.

However, based on the company’s 12-month outlook and industry growth projections, shareholders can look forward to a stronger balance sheet.

The share price could potentially rally sharply to higher levels as the company pursues its growth plans, while continued strong momentum in the gaming space will create a supportive environment.

Industry and Company Outlook

For the full year 2022, the company forecasts sales of approximately $4.2 billion, while cash flow from operations is expected to be anywhere from $850 million to $1 billion.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com forecasts reported by PRNewswire on February 24, 2022, the online gambling market, valued at $72.3 billion worldwide in 2021, is expected to grow at nearly 10% annually and in five years to exceed $130 billion.

The main driving factors of market growth are as follows:

• Rapid urbanization coupled with the increasing global adoption of the internet and portable devices, including smartphones, to access online gaming.

• The introduction of legislation and ad hoc technology to encourage transparency and improve the consumer experience should also support growth.

• Sponsorships with prestigious football and racing clubs, as these are expected to continue to attract new users.

• In addition, expected higher consumer spending power and the emergence of bitcoin gambling are expected to boost the market.

IGT’s Growth Strategy

For the near future, International Game Technology PLC aims to grow by entering into or extending agreements with relevant or national gaming operators worldwide.

The most recent long-term agreements worth mentioning are the one signed on March 21 with Singapore Pools Limited, provider of Southeast Asia’s first computer-based lottery, and another signed on March 7 with La Lotería Nacional, Mexico’s national lottery.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, six Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for IGT. The company has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, one Hold, and no Sell ratings.

The average International Game Technology price target is $41.17, implying a 83.1% upside potential.

Valuation and Dividend

Shares are changing hands at $22.5 for a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.7, and a 52-week range of $15.15 to $32.95.

The stock offers a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share with the last payment on March 29, which generates a dividend yield of about 3.6%.

Quarterly dividend payments resumed in the final quarter of 2021. In 2020, it was suspended to provide more financial support to the balance sheet during the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

Shares have disappointed so far, but not on issues related to the company, which boasts strong profitability while the balance sheet is on its way to getting stronger.

Online gambling activity is experiencing a positive momentum that is expected to continue for years to come.

Once the current headwinds from the Ukraine crisis pass, this stock could make a strong comeback.

