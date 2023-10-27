Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?

Story Highlights

Intel stock is buzzing on Reddit. Let’s look at what the future holds for this trending Reddit stock.

Shares of chip maker Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are among the most-discussed stocks on the social media platform Reddit after the company delivered strong Q3 earnings. Thanks to its back-to-back strong earnings performance, INTC stock has risen about 25.5% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) with its returns. Given the decent gain in its price and competitive headwinds, Wall Street analysts’ average price target suggests a limited upside potential in Intel stock from current levels. 

With this backdrop, let’s understand what’s in store for Intel shareholders in the future.

Should You Buy or Sell Intel Stock?

Intel’s third-quarter earnings exceeded Street’s expectations, indicating a continued improvement in its financials. Further, an expected recovery in the PC market and opportunities led by AI (artificial intelligence) bode well for growth. 

Despite Intel’s improving financial performance, analysts have not changed their stance on INTC stock. Following the Q3 earnings, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Sell recommendation on Intel stock. The analyst expects Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to take market share from Intel within the traditional CPU market. Nonetheless, Hari increased the price target on INTC stock to $30 from $28.

Like Hari, Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities also increased the price target on INTC stock. However, the analyst reiterated a Hold rating on Intel stock as he sees the company lagging Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the data center and AI space.  

Further, TD Cowen analyst Matt Ramsay and KeyBanc analyst John Vinh also reiterated a Hold recommendation on INTC stock following Q3 earnings print. Overall, Intel stock has received six Buy, 20 Hold, and four Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. Moreover, the average INTC stock price target of $37.10 implies a limited upside potential of 14.08% from current levels. 

The Takeaway

Intel is well-positioned to capitalize on the recovery in the PC market. Moreover, higher revenues led by an increase in average selling price are expected to cushion its margins. In addition, Intel’s Foundry Services will enable it to capitalize on the AI market opportunity.

However, market share losses to competitors, primarily AMD, continue to limit the upside potential in this trending Reddit stock, reflected through analysts’ Hold consensus rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

‘Don’t Pull the Trigger Just Yet,’ Says Deutsche Bank About AMD Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Don’t Pull the Trigger Just Yet,’ Says Deutsche Bank About AMD Stock
19h ago
AMD
Executive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
The FlyExecutive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
2d ago
AI
AMD
Chip Stock Calamity: New Reports Send Shares Plunging
Market NewsChip Stock Calamity: New Reports Send Shares Plunging
2d ago
AMD
TXN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >