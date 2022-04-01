tiprankstipranks
Inspirato Stock’s Prospects Leave Wall Street Divided

The pandemic impacted life on multiple levels, but one of the most striking changes was on our travel behavior. Basically, no one went anywhere for a while. Now that the world is getting back to more normalized patterns, there is bound to be some seriously pent-up travel demand.

And Piper Sandler’s Thomas Champion thinks this is good news for high-end travel innovator Inspirato (ISPO).

Inspirato caters to a well-heeled clientele, as it is a luxury travel subscription service aimed at the affluent end of the market. Its curated portfolio of high-end lodgings and experiences are currency on offer to 14,000 members.

There is a large market to address here, both on the demand and supply side. Champion estimates around $100 billion for the former and $65 billion for the latter.

And the analyst likes the company’s “resilient” model, highlighting “growth levers” such as additional subscription products and “adjacent offerings” like corporate incentive travel and partnerships.

Not to mention, the deep pockets of its “highly desirable” customer base are “levered” to rich US households which over the past 20 years have created a huge amount of wealth.

As such, the analyst rates ISPO an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $12 price target. The figure suggests one-year upside of ~38%. (To watch Champion’s track record, click here)

On the other hand, Stifel’s Scott Devitt takes a more cautious approach.

While the analyst likes the business model, management team, and “value proposition,” Inspirato’s ability to achieve its growth targets could be affected by two major uncertainties.

“The company will need to grow supply at a much faster rate than it has historically, and we estimate the company will need to add approximately 200 luxury homes per year through 2025 to meet its nights delivered target, despite having added less than 80 homes cumulatively in the four years preceding the pandemic (2016-2019),” explained the 5-star analyst.

Additionally, the higher-priced Pass subscription, which launched late in 2019 has limited cohort data to make informed estimates around churn rates and customer acquisition costs. It also raises questions about how consumers will eventually interact with the product at scale. All the while, it is expected to “drive the majority of subscriber growth.”

This newly listed stock made quite a splash when it went public in mid-February following a SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation. But the payback has been swift and brutal; since February’s peaks, the stock has shed 92% of its value.

As such, while Devitt initiated coverage with a Hold rating, his $10 price target still leaves room for 17% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Devitt’s track record, click here)

Overall, 2 Buy ratings and 1 Hold have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, ISPO gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $11 average price target, shares could surge 28.5% in the next year. (See ISPO stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.