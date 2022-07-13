tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
INMD
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

InMode Will Outperform Over Time, Says Analyst

Story Highlights

InMode’s preliminary Q2 results have cheered investors. Needham analyst Matson is also bullish and has a Street-high price target of $58 on the stock. Let us look at the reasons behind Matson’s optimism about the stock.

In this article:
In this article:
INMD

Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) popped 15.5% on Tuesday to close at $26.73 as the manufacturer of medical devices released its preliminary Q2 results. INMD stock has performed surprisingly well in the past month, going up 20.7% amid the current market volatility.

InMode expects to release its Q2 results on July 28. In the second quarter, the company expects to generate revenues in the range of $113 million to $113.3 million, while adjusted earnings are anticipated to be between $0.57 and $0.58 per share. INMD has forecasted adjusted gross margin in the second quarter to vary from 83% to 85%.

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode’s CEO commented, “Our record results in the second quarter of 2022 are an indication of the strong demand for our proprietary technologies in the aesthetic surgical field. This positive momentum reinforces our confidence going into the second half of the year, and we are happy to increase our full year guidance range from $415-$425 million to $425-$435 million.”

Analyst Matson Thinks the Outlook is Conservative

Needham analyst Michael Matson was upbeat about the preliminary Q2 results and commented that these results were “consistent with our channel checks that have indicated that aesthetic patient volumes and spending continue to see strong growth.”

The analyst viewed the raised revenue outlook for FY22 by InMode as “conservative” as he sees “potential for new products (particularly EmpowerRF and EnvisionRF) to drive additional upside during 2022.”

Matson believes that considering the rapid growth of the aesthetics market, InMode was likely to do very well as it has “developed technologies that fill the “treatment gap” between non-invasive and invasive procedures.”

The analyst’s base-case scenario assumes InMode’s revenues to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 10% and 15% over the next few years, “driven by stable growth from existing products and expected adoption of new products.”

Matson also pointed out that INMD’s “margins are among the highest in the med tech sector and allow for strong free cash flow.”

The analyst views the shares as “attractively valued” and is optimistic about the stock with a Buy rating and the highest price target of $58 on the Street. Matson’s price target implies an upside potential of 116.9% at current levels.

Other analysts on the Street are also bullish about InMode and have rated the stock a Strong Buy based on a unanimous three Buys. The average INMD price target of $51.67 implies an upside potential of 93.3% at current levels.

Bottom Line

Currently, INMD shares are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6 times, indicating that the shares are indeed attractive at the current valuation. The stock also scores a “Perfect 10” on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is highly likely to outperform the market.

The TipRanks Smart Score system is a data-driven, quantitative scoring system that analyses stocks on eight major parameters and comes up with a Smart Score ranging from 1 to 10. The higher the score, the more likely the stock will outperform the market.

Disclaimer

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s What One Can Expects from Wells Fargo Q2 Results
WFC
Grafton Group performs well as CEO prepares to step down
GB:GFTU
Corporation tax becomes battleground for candidates in Britain’s leadership race
Schwab’s Advisor Services Get Digital Enhancements
SCHW
This Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Why Is Boeing Stock Soaring Today?
BA
STMicroelectronics & Globalfoundries Join Forces in France
STM
Kim Tweets About Amazon’s Foray into Cancer Treatment
AMZN
Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher
ANNX
Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
In this article:
INMD

Latest News Feed

Here’s What One Can Expects from Wells Fargo Q2 Results
WFC
Grafton Group performs well as CEO prepares to step down
GB:GFTU
Corporation tax becomes battleground for candidates in Britain’s leadership race
Schwab’s Advisor Services Get Digital Enhancements
SCHW
This Time, Frontier Group Asks Spirit Airlines to Postpone Shareholder Vote
JBLU
SAVE
Why Is Boeing Stock Soaring Today?
BA
STMicroelectronics & Globalfoundries Join Forces in France
STM
Kim Tweets About Amazon’s Foray into Cancer Treatment
AMZN
Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher
ANNX
Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP