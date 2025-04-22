‘Incoming Regulatory Tailwinds’ to Spur 90% Upside for CRISPR Therapeutics Stock, Says BMO Capital

Gene therapy developer CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is navigating some regulatory and commercial dynamics. Its flagship gene therapy product for treating sickle cell disease, Casgevy, faces market hurdles. However, recent political developments, including both at the White House and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have paved the way for CRISPR to secure payment for Casgevy and advance new treatments. As a result, I am bullish on CRISPR’s prospects in the short term, although some doubts persist in the long term.

On Wall St., analysts forsee as much as 90% upside over the next twelve months. Earlier today, Analyst Kostas Biliouris from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a $97 price target. If accurate, the move would represent a ~156% gain. Biliouris has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors that highlight Crispr Therapeutics AG’s promising growth prospects.

Casgevy Launch Faces Hurdles, But Commercial Pathway Clearing

Gene therapy is still novel in the U.S. The first gene therapy for cancer was FDA-approved in 2017. Since then, multiple therapies have been approved for various cancers and genetic diseases. Partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), CRISPR’s Casgevy was one of two gene therapies approved for sickle cell disease in December 2023. After its approval, peak annual revenue estimates for Casgevy were as much as $4 billion, representing a potential windfall for the mid-cap drug developer.

However, things have not yet worked as planned. With a price tag of $2.2 million and concerns over long-term side effects (such as the risk of developing secondary leukemia), patients are understandably hesitant to commit to a new, one-and-done gene therapy. In fact, CRISPR has yet to recognize any revenue from Casgevy.

Plus, Casgevy’s administration is complicated. Authorized treatment centers must be established. Patient cells have to be collected and prepared, which can take up to six months. In the meantime, patients undergo chemotherapy in preparation for Casgevy’s administration.

CRISPR’s last report revealed that “more than 50 authorized treatment centers have been activated globally (…) and more than 50 patients have already had at least one cell collection.” Notably, CRISPR recognizes revenue only after Casgevy is administered, and, the process can take several months. Also,, consider that CRISPR and Vertex share Casgevy revenues and costs 40/60, respectively. That being said, CRISPR has high hopes for 2025. Moreover, $1.9 billion in the bank and a large partner in Vertex provide some solace during a time of significant net losses ($366 million in 2024).

Pipeline Development Beyond Casgevy

CRISPR has other prospects on which to hang its hat. The company is new to the CAR T-cell therapy scene and is testing its “next-generation” CAR T-cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Notably, several CAR T-cell therapies have been on the market for years, so CRISPR’s cell therapies will have to confer benefits over existing ones.

Main Street Data shows CRISPR’s operating expenses over time

In addition to CAR T-cell therapies, CRISPR tests gene therapies for chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and type 1 diabetes. This is creative given the variety of safe, effective, established, and affordable treatments for these diseases.

FDA and Regulatory Environment Turning Favorable

Luckily for CRISPR and the broader biotechnology sector, recent developments at the FDA, at least for non-vaccine pharmaceutical companies, appear to support novel treatments, especially those aimed at rare diseases.

For instance, a new reimbursement model called the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Access Model rolled out at the beginning of the year. Its initial focus is on “access to gene therapy treatments for people living with sickle cell disease,” making it directly applicable to CRISPR. The proposal calls for increasing Medicaid payment to 75% of gene therapy costs (up from 65%), easing the financial burden on patients.

Illustration of ex-vivo gene therapy involving the genetic modification of cells outside of the body before subsequent transplantation back into patients.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aside from being a former investor of CRSP himself, has expressed support for cell therapies in the past, further signaling an openness to CRISPR’s innovative solutions. Lastly, for better or worse, the Trump administration is working to repeal a lot of the regulations that complicate drug development. All in all, the regulatory landscape is looking far brighter for CRSP since Trump and Kennedy Jr. have entered the fray.

Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On Wall Street, CRSP has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations over the past three months. CRSP’s average price target of $71.89 implies a 90% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Earlier this month, Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating on CRSP with a price target of $84, noting the company’s “minimal exposure to tariffs” and “substantial cash reserves” that “provide a buffer against the high interest rates that are affecting the industry.”

Questions Remain Despite Near-Term Bullishness

The future looks bright for CRISPR stock. All the hard lifting such as establishing treatment centers and securing payer reimbursement to launch Casgevy is now over. As a result, the CGT Access Model is established and will improve patient access to this $2.2 million treatment. It’s only a matter of time before CRISPR earns its first revenues from Casgevy, celebrates a major achievement for any drug developer.

Still, I have my doubts in the long run. Securing gene therapy approval is just one of many steps. Long-term safety and efficacy outcomes remain necessary to boost adoption, and competitive threats will persist. Moreover, I am not confident in CRISPR’s prospects in CAR T-cell therapy, as it is a bit late to the party. Finally, its gene therapies being tested for chronic conditions strikes me as an overly ambitious pursuit. Overall, I am tentatively bullish on CRSP with strong potential upside this year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue