‘Incoming Regulatory Tailwinds’ to Spur 90% Upside for CRISPR Therapeutics Stock, Says BMO Capital

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

‘Incoming Regulatory Tailwinds’ to Spur 90% Upside for CRISPR Therapeutics Stock, Says BMO Capital

Story Highlights

CRISPR Therapeutics shows promise despite Casgevy’s slow commercial start. FDA regulatory shifts favor gene therapies, improving Medicaid reimbursement for the $2.2M sickle cell treatment.

‘Incoming Regulatory Tailwinds’ to Spur 90% Upside for CRISPR Therapeutics Stock, Says BMO Capital

Gene therapy developer CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is navigating some regulatory and commercial dynamics. Its flagship gene therapy product for treating sickle cell disease, Casgevy, faces market hurdles. However, recent political developments, including both at the White House and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have paved the way for CRISPR to secure payment for Casgevy and advance new treatments. As a result, I am bullish on CRISPR’s prospects in the short term, although some doubts persist in the long term. 

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) price history over the past 5 days

On Wall St., analysts forsee as much as 90% upside over the next twelve months. Earlier today, Analyst Kostas Biliouris from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a $97 price target. If accurate, the move would represent a ~156% gain. Biliouris has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors that highlight Crispr Therapeutics AG’s promising growth prospects.

Casgevy Launch Faces Hurdles, But Commercial Pathway Clearing

Gene therapy is still novel in the U.S. The first gene therapy for cancer was FDA-approved in 2017. Since then, multiple therapies have been approved for various cancers and genetic diseases. Partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), CRISPR’s Casgevy was one of two gene therapies approved for sickle cell disease in December 2023. After its approval, peak annual revenue estimates for Casgevy were as much as $4 billion, representing a potential windfall for the mid-cap drug developer. 

However, things have not yet worked as planned. With a price tag of $2.2 million and concerns over long-term side effects (such as the risk of developing secondary leukemia), patients are understandably hesitant to commit to a new, one-and-done gene therapy. In fact, CRISPR has yet to recognize any revenue from Casgevy.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimated and reported revenues history

Plus, Casgevy’s administration is complicated. Authorized treatment centers must be established. Patient cells have to be collected and prepared, which can take up to six months. In the meantime, patients undergo chemotherapy in preparation for Casgevy’s administration. 

CRISPR’s last report revealed that “more than 50 authorized treatment centers have been activated globally (…) and more than 50 patients have already had at least one cell collection.” Notably, CRISPR recognizes revenue only after Casgevy is administered, and, the process can take several months. Also,, consider that CRISPR and Vertex share Casgevy revenues and costs 40/60, respectively. That being said, CRISPR has high hopes for 2025. Moreover, $1.9 billion in the bank and a large partner in Vertex provide some solace during a time of significant net losses ($366 million in 2024). 

Pipeline Development Beyond Casgevy

CRISPR has other prospects on which to hang its hat. The company is new to the CAR T-cell therapy scene and is testing its “next-generation” CAR T-cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Notably, several CAR T-cell therapies have been on the market for years, so CRISPR’s cell therapies will have to confer benefits over existing ones.

Main Street Data shows CRISPR's operating expenses over time
Main Street Data shows CRISPR’s operating expenses over time

In addition to CAR T-cell therapies, CRISPR tests gene therapies for chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and type 1 diabetes. This is creative given the variety of safe, effective, established, and affordable treatments for these diseases.

FDA and Regulatory Environment Turning Favorable

Luckily for CRISPR and the broader biotechnology sector, recent developments at the FDA, at least for non-vaccine pharmaceutical companies, appear to support novel treatments, especially those aimed at rare diseases.

For instance, a new reimbursement model called the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Access Model rolled out at the beginning of the year. Its initial focus is on “access to gene therapy treatments for people living with sickle cell disease,” making it directly applicable to CRISPR. The proposal calls for increasing Medicaid payment to 75% of gene therapy costs (up from 65%), easing the financial burden on patients.

Ex vivo gene therapy involves the genetic modification of cells outside of the body to produce therapeutic factors and their subsequent transplantation
Illustration of ex-vivo gene therapy involving the genetic modification of cells outside of the body before subsequent transplantation back into patients.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aside from being a former investor of CRSP himself, has expressed support for cell therapies in the past, further signaling an openness to CRISPR’s innovative solutions. Lastly, for better or worse, the Trump administration is working to repeal a lot of the regulations that complicate drug development. All in all, the regulatory landscape is looking far brighter for CRSP since Trump and Kennedy Jr. have entered the fray.

Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On Wall Street, CRSP has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations over the past three months. CRSP’s average price target of $71.89 implies a 90% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
See more CRSP analyst ratings

Earlier this month, Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating on CRSP with a price target of $84, noting the company’s “minimal exposure to tariffs” and “substantial cash reserves” that “provide a buffer against the high interest rates that are affecting the industry.” 

Questions Remain Despite Near-Term Bullishness

The future looks bright for CRISPR stock. All the hard lifting such as establishing treatment centers and securing payer reimbursement to launch Casgevy is now over. As a result, the CGT Access Model is established and will improve patient access to this $2.2 million treatment. It’s only a matter of time before CRISPR earns its first revenues from Casgevy, celebrates a major achievement for any drug developer.

Still, I have my doubts in the long run. Securing gene therapy approval is just one of many steps. Long-term safety and efficacy outcomes remain necessary to boost adoption, and competitive threats will persist. Moreover, I am not confident in CRISPR’s prospects in CAR T-cell therapy, as it is a bit late to the party. Finally, its gene therapies being tested for chronic conditions strikes me as an overly ambitious pursuit. Overall, I am tentatively bullish on CRSP with strong potential upside this year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential