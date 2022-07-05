Humanigen: Topline Data for Covid-19 Treatment Expected in July; What This Could Mean for the Stock

Covid might currently not be hogging the headlines in the same manner it has done in the past couple of years, but there are still opportunities in the space for those hoping to provide long-term solutions in fighting against the virus.

One such company is Humanigen (HGEN) whose lenzilumab has been earmarked as a Covid-19 treatment and is currently being evaluated in the ACTIV-5/BET-B study; approximately 550 COVID-19 patients are participating in the trial.

Last week, the company disclosed it had been told by the NIAID/NIH that the database lock for the ACTIV-5/BET-B study has been completed. This will now enable NIH/NIAID to round off topline analysis.

“Of note,” H.C. Wainwright’s Joseph Pantginis reminds investors, “lenzilumab is the first and only anti-human GM-CSF treatment to be tested in ACTIV-5 as an accompanying therapy with remdesivir compared with placebo plus remdesivir.”

Prior to the release of the data, Pantiginis also thinks it is important to draw attention to the primary analysis of the intent to treat (ITT) group that was predetermined to include only patients under the age of 85 with a CRP less than 150 mg/L who did not need ECMO or mechanical ventilation at baseline. Additionally, the proportion of patients in the primary analysis group who died or required ventilation by day 29 is the study’s primary endpoint (the data readout should include both primary and secondary endpoints).

“This is particularly relevant,” Pantginis expounded, “because, as SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes increasingly endemic, the demand for antiviral therapies, vaccine alternatives, and variant agnostic therapies, like lenzilumab, should continue to persist and remain in high demand.”

Topline results from NIH/NIAID are anticipated to see the light of day this month. Based on feedback from the company’s recent Type B meeting with the FDA, a positive readout from the program should provide the additional data required to support an amended EUA submission for lenzilumab.

It’s evident Pantginis has high hopes regarding lenzilumab’s potential. Along with a Buy rating, the analyst gives Humanigen shares a $28 price target, which makes room for unseemly gains of 1,447% in the year ahead. (To watch Pantginis’s track record, click here)

Humanigen has plenty of support amongst Pantginis’ colleagues, too. 6 recent analyst reviews break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold and Sell, each, all aggregating to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Humanigen shares sell for $1.81 and have an average price target of $17.80, which suggests ~883% one-year upside potential. (See HGEN stock forecast on TipRanks)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.