All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Humanigen Stock: Why It Crashed and Where It’s Headed

Covid-19 opened up plenty of opportunities for smaller pharma companies to make their mark, by developing either vaccines or treatments. But it’s no easy task getting a product approved, and many have been unable to get their candidates across the finish line.

The latest victim in the space appears to be Humanigen (HGEN). Shares took a proper thrashing in Wednesday’s session, after the company disclosed that its experimental antibody Lenzilumab failed to make the grade as a treatment for hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Topline data from the NIH/NIAID ACTIV-5/BET-B study showed the drug did not exhibit a statistical significance when compared to the placebo.

H.C. Wainwright’s Joseph Pantginis notes it might not be the end of the road for lenzilumab although the analyst doesn’t think the Covid indication is likely to be pursued anymore.

“While this is an unexpected and discouraging result, the dynamic and increasingly endemic nature of COVID-19 means the demand for additional studies assessing the efficacy of variant agnostic treatments is likely to persist,” Pantginis explained. “Nonetheless, following the release of these data, we expect the company to de-emphasize its COVID-19 program, and strategically realign its focus on company sponsored, as well as partner sponsored programs.”

Given lenzilumab is meant to treat cytokine storms, there are other indications where the drug could still work. These include graft vs. host disease (GvHD), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), and CAR-T prophylaxis.

With this in mind, Pantginis points out the Phase 2/3 RATinG trial of patients who are at high and intermediate risk for acute GvHD is set to begin enrollment in the current quarter, while there should also be a readout of initial data from the Phase 2/3 trial of lenzilumab in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (PREACH-M) early next year.

None of these, however, are enticing enough for Pantginis to keep on backing Humanigen right now. On account of the disappointing Covid data, the analyst downgrades HGEN stock from Buy to Neutral and the previous $28 price target is taken off the table.

It’s likely other downgrades will follow. Currently, based on 3 Holds, 2 Buys and 1 Sell, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Hold. (See HGEN stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks' Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks' equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Goodfood’s Revenue and Earnings Decrease Year-Over-Year; Shares Unchanged
Netflix Ups Its Game to Boost Revenues
NFLX
Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT
Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT

