Stock Analysis & Ideas

How the Internet Service War Impacts T-Mobile and Comcast

Story Highlights

Wireless carriers and traditional broadband providers are having a go at each other’s turfs. Dynamics in the space are changing fast, and consumers are always looking for plans that offer value. Who wins, in the end, is anybody’s guess.

In the current times of rising prices, consumers are catching a break, having to shell out less for binge-watching their favorite shows or staying in touch with their loved ones. The development underscores an interesting dynamic where cable companies and wireless carriers are having a go at capturing each other’s turfs. This includes Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Charter Communications  (NASDAQ: CHTR), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ), among other names.

The move is seen as a way to retain customers for cable operators, but these companies are not setting up their own cellular infrastructure and are entering into resale agreements with wireless companies.

This week, the biggest private broadband provider in the U.S., Cox Communications, forayed into the mobile space with the pilot introduction of Cox Mobile. This new mobile phone service will initially be available in three markets, and Cox will expand it to other markets on a rolling basis.

Cox already caters to about seven million customers in 18 states, and customers of its new offering will be able to use its internet at home and via its over four million wifi hotspots.

The dynamic, in turn, is a way for wireless carriers such as T-Mobile to utilize excess capacity to tap new users that were earlier using broadband.

While Comcast and Charter have joined hands with Verizon, Altice has teamed up with T-Mobile. Last month, Comcast reported higher second-quarter revenue on the back of gains in Movie Studios and Theme Parks, but its broad subscriber numbers remained flat. This was the first time in about two decades that Comcast failed to add net-new broadband users. Charter, too, reported a decline in its user base recently.

What is Comcast’s Stock Price Forecast for 2022?

Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock. The average Comcast price target is $46.83, which implies 29.1% upside potential. That’s after a 28% slide in share price so far in 2022.

Comcast’s user base trend underscores the heated competition from wireless names such as T-Mobile and Verizon Communications, which have added millions of users to their services.

Shares of T-Mobile have risen ~25% so far in 2022, and investors could see further gains given the company’s recent second-quarter performance. In Q2, it added 1.7 million net postpaid customers. This figure was more than the combined gains made by AT&T and Verizon during this period. Further, it continued to take strides in high-speed internet user additions, ending the quarter with over 1.5 million customers. This indicates a net customer addition of 560,000.

Moreover, T-Mobile has also teamed up with SpaceX to provide services in areas across the globe that have no connectivity.

Is T-Mobile a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts, in the meantime, have a Strong Buy consensus rating on T-Mobile, and the average TMUS price target is $174.53. This implies 20.8% upside potential in the stock on top of its recent price run-up.

Additionally, on August 29, Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE: MSSimon Flannery reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile alongside a price target of $159.

The analyst expects T-Mobile to undertake a stock buyback program later this year and estimates repurchases worth $12 billion in 2023. That’s a significant chunk of T-Mobile’s ~$182 billion market capitalization.

Who Wins From These Turf Wars?

As cable operators and wireless service providers try to grab parts of each other’s turfs, both have their limits. Capacity limitations mean carriers cannot add customers beyond a threshold. Cable companies do not have the cellular infrastructure and remain at an advantage only in areas where they already have a presence and can offer new services under a bundled offering. The ultimate winners may be the consumers themselves, as heightened competition can continue to drive down prices.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally
Market NewsT-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally
5d ago
TMUS
T-Mobile Stock Looks Unstoppable, Even in the Face of Recession
Stock Analysis & IdeasT-Mobile Stock Looks Unstoppable, Even in the Face of Recession
28d ago
TMUS
Apple, T-Mobile Join Hands to Help Small Businesses
Market NewsApple, T-Mobile Join Hands to Help Small Businesses
1M ago
AAPL
TMUS
More TMUS Latest News >

